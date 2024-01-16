Man charged over fatal hit and run of University of Limerick journalism student Joe Drennan

A MAN HAS appeared in court this morning charged in connection with the death of journalism student Joe Drennan, last year.

Mr Drennan, (21), who was the editor-in-chief of the University of Limerick student newspaper, the Limerick Voice, was standing at a bus stop on Dublin Road, Castletroy, Limerick, around 9.30pm, Friday, October 13th last, when he was hit by a driver of a car and killed.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

From Mountrath, Co Laois, Mr Drennan was regarded as one of the country’s rising young journalists and had been shortlisted for Journalist of the Year at the 2023 Student Media Awards.

This morning, Gardaí arrested and charged Kieran Fogarty, (20), of Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, with three offences relating to the fatal hit and run.

Advertisement

Mr Fogarty, who sat in the dock at Limerick District Court wearing a grey tracksuit and runners, was charged with one count of dangerous driving causing Mr Drennan’s death, one count of driving without insurance and one count of driving without a driver’s licence.

Mr Fogarty’s solicitor Darach McCarthy applied to have a bail hearing heard in camera.

Sergeant Ashling O’Neill, Roxboro Road Garda Station, said she was opposed to the solicitor’s application and that the State did not have any reason for having the bail hearing heard in camera.

Refusing the application, Judge Carol Anne Coolican said: “Justice needs to be administered in public.”

Members of Joe Drennan’s family attended court this morning.

Mr Fogarty was held in continuing custody and the matter was adjourned for a bail hearing to be heard later today.

More to follow…