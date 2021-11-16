Limerick Hospital records highest daily trolley figure ever with 95 patients waiting for beds

UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL LIMERICK has recorded its highest daily trolley figure on record today, with 95 patients waiting for beds.

A total of 409 admitted patients were waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this morning, according to today’s figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

319 patients are waiting in the Emergency Departments, while 90 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

A total of 95 patients are on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick, with 69 in the Emergency Department and 26 on wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Yesterday, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) criticised as “inadequate” the government’s plan for how the health service will respond to the challenging winter period, amid a growing number of Covid-19 hospital admissions.

The IMO said the plan would “force more work out of our exhausted doctors”, while opposition spokespeople questioned the lack of detail in the plan on how many healthcare professionals have been hired to staff new beds.

The €77-million plan aims to increase bed capacity, with 205 new acute beds, 275 community beds and 100 additional private community beds to be provided.

It aims to increase palliative care capacity from 221 beds to 276 beds.

Around 4,000 GP diagnostics per week is being provided for, as well as the provision of out of hours GP services.

Publishing the plan yesterday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly emphasised the importance of those who need medical attention to seek it “as soon as you feel unwell”.

The Minister also urged “everyone” to consider alternatives to emergency departments: “such as your local pharmacy, GP or minor injury unit as appropriate”.

There will also be an information campaign for the public on managing winter viruses.

The Department of Health said the plan “aims to enable patients to be seen in the community wherever possible by by providing alternative care pathways outside the acute sector in line with Sláintecare”.

But the IMO warned that hospitals and GPs are facing a traumatic winter and said the HSE’s Winter Plan was “inadequate” to meet those challenges.

Dr Ina Kelly, President of the IMO, said:

This plan was launched at a time when we have only 21 ICU beds available in the country. Every doctor and healthcare worker is working beyond capacity right now and it is untenable that they are being asked to face into a winter with insufficient support.

Dr Kelly continued: “Covid has exposed the long-term cost of failing to invest in our health services. Our only response now seems to be to try to force more work out of our exhausted doctors.

“We have 700 vacant consultant posts meaning huge extra pressure on those consultants we do have. We have NCHDs working excessive and illegal hours putting them under enormous strain, and we have GP services facing unprecedented demand from patients. The capacity is simply not there to meet demand and it is not all Covid-related.”

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha