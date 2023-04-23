Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 23 April 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Ken Sutton/INPHO Limerick kept Waterford at bay.
# Munster hurling
Limerick survive Waterford comeback
Flanagan’s first half goal the difference between the sides
1.0k
0
1 hour ago

Limerick: 1-18

Waterford: 0-19 

 

 

WHEN REFEREE LIAM Gordon blew the final whistle of this gripping Munster hurling championship opener, Limerick fans greeted it with the kind of delirium usually reserved for finals. 

Their team has learned to win in many way, but to do it when losing Gearoid Hegarty to a second yellow card in the 47th minute, along with missing a Kyle Hayes penalty and then absorbing a serious push from Waterford pays tribute to the sheer stubbornness of champions. 

Waterford will rue so many elements of this loss but the nine second half wides were just cruel. From early in the second half they seemed to be losing their composure in seeking goals but the door was firmly closed. The only half chance they had on goal came late in injury time when substitute Auston  Gleeson embarked on a run through the middle, chased by Hayes. 

The move was halted, the ball flicked out to Patrick Fitzgerald but flicked wide.

A first half goal from Seamus Flanagan provided the cushion for Limerick, but they could never truly shake off a determined Waterford challenge when they came closest to addressing their dreadful round robin record. 

More to follow…

 
Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.

Written by Declan Bogue and posted on the42.ie

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     