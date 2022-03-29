#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 29 March 2022
Advertisement

Lisa Smith chose to go to area controlled by 'demonic' terrorist organisation, barrister says

Sean Gillane SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, has delivered his closing speech in the trial.

By Eoin Reynolds Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 2:51 PM
51 minutes ago 1,510 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5724182
Lisa Smith
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Lisa Smith
Lisa Smith
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

LISA SMITH, A former soldier who denies membership of Isis, chose to travel to an area controlled by the “demonic” terrorist organisation having rejected peace and integration to embrace what is militant and violent, a barrister has told her trial.

Sean Gillane SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, has delivered his closing speech in the trial.

He told the three-judge, non-jury court that Smith did not embark on a “lawful and wholesome journey” to answer a religious calling but, having addressed and analysed the call by Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, she migrated to Isis controlled territory where she engaged in a reciprocal relationship with the Islamic State and then moved with Isis as it lost territory following the fall of Raqqa in 2016.

Counsel said Smith is not being prosecuted for believing in Islam or in a caliphate or caliph, but for joining a terrorist group.

Michael O’Higgins SC, for Smith, beginning his speech, told the court that Smith did not travel to Syria to take part in combat. She was vulnerable, brittle, suicidal and depressed, he said, and as a recent convert to Islam she could not have known whether the caliphate announced by al-Baghdadi was legitimate.

He said tens of thousands of Muslims answered the call by al-Baghdadi and if the prosecution is correct, all of them were subjected to “mass hypnotism” that turned them into zombies and robots who “descended on the area and immediately set about becoming members of a terrorist organisation”.

O’Higgins is continuing his closing speech this afternoon.

Smith (40), from Dundalk, Co Louth, an Islamic convert, travelled to Syria in 2015 after al-Baghdadi called on all Muslims to travel to the Islamic State he had created.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019.

She has also pleaded not guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on 6 May 2015.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie