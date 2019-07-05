This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lisa Smith expresses desire to live in a 'caliphate...but not a brutality group' as she seeks to return to Ireland

The Dundalk native made the comments in a new interview with BBC.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 5 Jul 2019, 10:40 AM
1 hour ago 8,491 Views 53 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4711582
Image: Tom Conachy
Image: Tom Conachy

FORMER ISIS BRIDE Lisa Smith says that she wants to live in a caliphate but not as part of “a brutality group” as she seeks to return to Ireland.

In an interview with BBC, Smith also said that she did not know whether those who were killed and tortured by the terror group deserved to suffer, saying she was still looking for answers.

However, she told the broadcaster the she accepted that the group carried out barbaric acts, but could not say if those responsible should be punished for their actions.

“I can’t answer that because I don’t know,” she said.

“And I don’t know who’s telling the truth and who’s lying… I have to see the sides of the two stories.

“I actually have to hear the truth on both sides and then I can make a decision, you know?”

A Dundalk native, Smith previously worked in the Irish Defence Forces but left service in 2011 after converting to Islam. It is believed she departed for Syria in 2015 after her first marriage broke down. While there, she married a British IS fighter.

She is currently being held at the Al Hawl refugee camp on the Syrian border with Iraq, following the collapse of the group’s self-declared caliphate last year.

In her interview with BBC, Smith said it was her desire to live in a caliphate again, but also expressed hope of returning to Ireland with her two year-old daughter.

“I want for myself an actual caliphate,” she said. “Like as in a Muslim country. Not like a group, or a brutality group.”

She also denied training girls to fight for ISIS, claiming that people said that because she had a military background, before adding that she was not even allowed to fight for the group.

“I’m not like a terrorist, I’m not out to kill anyone…” she said.

“If you ask me am I going to hurt anyone? No. Have I any intentions to do anything? No. I’m just interested in trying to bring my daughter up and get her educated.”

However, gardaí are continuing to investigate whether Smith ever fought for the group and assessing the security threat she would present if she was to return to Ireland.

Sources have previously told TheJournal.ie that Smith claimed to have left her military past behind, and that she can’t remember tests of elementary training, something Defence Forces investigators believe is unlikely.

Responding to the interview this morning, Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty said that Smith deserved consular assistance as much as any Irish citizen, but added that she appreciated the difficulty of the situation.

“I think she’s an Irish citizen with a small baby,” Doherty said.

“I think she should be brought back to the country… I know there are concerns from some people that she may pose a security risk, but surely we can do a security assessment and deal with that.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (53)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie