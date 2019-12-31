This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith released on bail

Her bail conditions including residing at an address in the northeast and signing on at a garda station twice daily.

By David Raleigh Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 5:47 PM
ALLEGED ISLAMIC STATE member and former Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith has been released from Limerick Prison this evening where she was being held on remand.

Smith was escorted in a white prison van from the jail around 4.45pm and transported to an undisclosed location where she was to be met by a family member, a reliable source revealed.

The escort which is not usually provided to accused persons granted bail, was provided by the prison service for “security reasons”, the source said.

Smith had being granted bail by the High Court but the court had rejected an attempt by a third-party to lodge an independent surety on the grounds they had previous criminal convictions and they were not related to her.

Today a €5,000 surety, of which €1,000 was to be lodged, was accepted by the courts. Smith was to lodge €500 of her own cash.

Smith (37), whose address cannot be published for legal reasons, was said to be anxious to be reunited with her daughter (aged two).

The mother-of-one from Co Louth is charged that, between 28 October, 2015 and 1 December 2019, she was a member of an unlawful terrorist group “styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant” (Isil), also known as Isis, contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

As part of strict bail conditions set by the courts, Smith must reside at an address in the northeast and sign on at a garda station twice daily from 10am to 1pm and 3pm to 6pm.

She was also ordered to obey a curfew, having to remain indoors from 8pm to 7am.

She cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for travel documentation. She must also provide gardaí with a contact mobile phone number within 48 hours of taking up her bail.

Smith, who denies the charge, has also been banned from accessing the internet or using any social media and she must not have contact with non-garda witnesses in the case.

Smith, who left Ireland and married after she converted to Islam, had been found in a Syrian refugee camp.

After a trek to Turkey with her daughter, they were brought back to Ireland on 1 December last.

She has been remanded on bail to appear before Dublin District Court again on 8 January.

David Raleigh

