#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 24 March 2022
Advertisement

Court will consider verdicts in Lisa Smith trial

The former Irish soldier has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, namely Islamic State.

By Eoin Reynolds Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 3:36 PM
28 minutes ago 990 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5720082
Lisa Smith arriving at court on Feb 25th
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Lisa Smith arriving at court on Feb 25th
Lisa Smith arriving at court on Feb 25th
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE SPECIAL CRIMINAL Court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence for it to consider whether former soldier Lisa Smith was a member of Isis and if she funded the terrorist organisation.

Smith’s lawyers had applied to the court to direct not-guilty verdicts on the grounds that there is no evidence to support the prosecution case. 

They said that to even consider a verdict would be unfair and could lead to a miscarriage of justice.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt today said that he can see no basis as to how it would be unfair to ask the court to assess the evidence and consider verdicts.

He said the prosecution case, taken at it highest, could support a conviction without necessarily leading to a miscarriage of justice.

The weight to be given to the prosecution evidence, he said, is a matter for consideration during deliberations.

Referring to previous legal judgements, Mr Justice Hunt said that withdrawing a case at this stage in a trial should only be an “exceptional measure to avoid the manifest risk of wrongful conviction”.

In relation to the funding terrorism charge, he said that there is sufficient evidence for the court to consider the intent or knowledge of the accused when she sent €800 to a man who the prosecution allege was, at the time, a member of Isis.

Following the ruling Michael O’Higgins SC, for Smith, said he intends to call one witness, an expert on “caliphates” – states where Islamic law is imposed. The witness will be available on Monday.

Counsel for the prosecution, Sean Gillane SC, is expected to deliver his closing speech to the court on Tuesday before Mr O’Higgins delivers his closing address.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Smith (40), from Dundalk, Co Louth, an Islamic convert and former Irish soldier, travelled to Syria in 2015 after terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on all Muslims to travel to the Islamic State.

She has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28th, 2015 and December 1st, 2019.

She has also pleaded not guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6th, 2015.

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie