#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 14 April 2021
Advertisement

Lithuanian mafia gang 'all but gone' in Ireland following garda clampdown

Gardaí have been battling the gang since 2015.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 6:00 AM
33 minutes ago 2,489 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5404046
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE MANAGED to dismantle the main working aspects of a Lithuanian criminal gang responsible for heroin smuggling and people trafficking across the island.

Now all that remains of the gang are pockets of heroin dealing in rural areas.

The network, headed by a high-ranking member of the Lithuanian mafia, is now operating at a fraction of what it once did.

Gardaí, along with its colleagues in Europol, carried out a massive operation last year which resulted in several arrests and deportations.

However, the gang is still active – albeit at a minuscule level it once was. 

As one source familiar with the gang told The Journal: “They are nothing now. All but gone you could say.”

Instead of millions worth of drugs being shipped into Dublin and Rosslare, the dealers are being left to feed off scraps, having to contend with receiving drugs supplied to them by other criminal gangs.

The control the gang once had in areas such as Cork and Galway has disappeared. That particular turf has already been usurped by two Irish criminal organisations, headquartered by a man based in Westmeath.

At its peak, the Lithuanian mafia gang was responsible for the importation of millions of euro worth of heroin into Ireland. However, it was not only drugs that they dealt in.

The gang would bring in young, vulnerable people from Lithuania with the promise of work. However, upon arrival, they would be forced to sell heroin.

Women brought across were used in forced prostitution.

Members of the same gang are the chief suspects in an acid attack on a garda member in 2018.

But what was once a sophisticated network of drugs, weapons and people smuggling has been reduced to a ragtag group struggling to hang on to any semblance of power, according to sources.

The garda and Europol day of action last year resulted in over 20 arrests. Deportations were also carried out on behalf of the State.

While two of the main leaders in Ireland managed to avoid arrest, they are understood to have fled the jurisdiction in recent months.

The majority of the mafia’s mid- to low-level members have also left Ireland. Those who remained have done so because “they have set up their lives here”, according to one well-placed source.

Related Reads

11.02.20 Lithuanian crime gang suspected of carrying out multi-million bicycle theft racket
03.12.18 New groups of 'young, vulnerable migrants' now being used to trade drugs in Dublin city centre
16.10.18 Dublin gang suspected of campaign of graffiti harassment and threats to garda injured in acid attack

Investigations into the gang’s activities are still ongoing, however.

Guns and drugs belonging to the gang were seized by officers at the end of last year.

Gardaí continue to find “bits and pieces” belonging to this criminal outfit during raids.

Covid has itself helped matters as large checkpoints set up to make sure Level 5 restrictions were being kept have resulted in significant seizures.

Proceeds from the drug trade were funnelled mostly into property where it was laundered.

A significant probe into Irish, as well as UK and European properties, continues to be undertaken by international police forces.

An Garda Síochána is currently assisting their European counterparts with these investigations.

Gardaí targeting these groups now believe they are in the “clean-up” stage of the investigation. This means that while the gang’s influence and power may be wiped out, there are still pockets of guns and drugs they have not found.

Officers believe that those gang members who remained in Ireland are now selling off the last of their drugs and weapons for cash.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Criminal Assets Bureau continues to monitor these seemingly low-level dealers.

Local asset profilers are targeting the mid-level gangland figures and asking them to prove how they can afford their lifestyles.

Many of those who were trafficked by this organised crime gang have either returned to Lithuania or are in the custody of Europol and An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí are now turning their attention to the groups which have taken over the Lithuanian territory.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie