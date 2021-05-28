ANOTHER FRIDAY, ANOTHER big announcement from the government about Covid-19 restrictions.

There have been times this year when only small changes to restrictions have been revealed on the steps of Government Buildings but today’s announcement is likely to be significant.

Cabinet met this afternoon and signed the easing of Covid measures, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin expected to address the nation at about 6pm.

We’ll keep you up to date throughout the day as it all unfolds.