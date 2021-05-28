Keep up to date with today’s developments.
ANOTHER FRIDAY, ANOTHER big announcement from the government about Covid-19 restrictions.
There have been times this year when only small changes to restrictions have been revealed on the steps of Government Buildings but today’s announcement is likely to be significant.
Cabinet met this afternoon and signed the easing of Covid measures, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin expected to address the nation at about 6pm.
We’ll keep you up to date throughout the day as it all unfolds.
Cabinet meeting has concluded, all the expected easing of measures confirmed.
Taoiseach’s address to come at 6pm but this is what we’re looking at:
Cabinet signs off on:— Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) May 28, 2021
International travel from 19 July
Hotels open on 2 June
Outdoor service for pubs and restaurants from 7 June
Indoor service in pubs and restaurants from 5 July
Gyms open on 7 June
Cinemas open 7 June (max capacity 50)
Theatres reopen in June (max 50)
Oh an one more exciting titbit is that the venues for the trial live events are set to include the Phoenix Park and Iveagh Gardens.
One travel change we will not be seeing is an immediate return of the Common Travel Area with Britain.
Speaking earlier today, Tánaiste Leo Vardakar said that due to concerns about the India variant, there will still be restrictions on people travelling from Britain to Ireland.
“There are real concerns about the prevalence of the Indian variant in Britain. It’s now the dominant variant of Britain. Over 50% of cases appear to be this B.1617 variant. That’s something we’re concerned about,” Varadkar told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland
For that reason, we’re not in the position to restore the Common Travel Area just yet.
So, far about 7,000 cases of the India variant have been identified in the UK, with 97 in Ireland.
At present, there is no evidence that the India variant is more resistant to vaccines, but there is some evidence that it may be more transmissible than other strains.
Under the plans, the EU Green Cert would certify that someone travelling within the EU has either been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, has a negative test result, or has recovered from Covid-19.
Member States may introduce their own measures on top of this, so we will have to wait and see exactly how Ireland is planning on adopting the system.
Something we will hopefully have some clarity on later.
On travel, not only has Transport Minister Eamon Ryan suggested that Ireland will sign up to the EU Digital Green Cert system from July, we also now know that France, Belgium and Luxembourg are also set to be removed from Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.
There’s already been some reaction to that news from the EU’s Justice Commissioner:
Regarding hotel quarantine rules in 🇮🇪, the Commission is closely monitoring the situation. We requested & received information on the criteria on which such measures are based. We are now in discussions with 🇮🇪 authorities to see how the lifting of measures can be facilitated.— Didier Reynders (@dreynders) May 28, 2021
We’re now also hearing some details of sporting events that will be allowing spectators in the next month.
It includes, football, rugby, Gaelic games and horse racing:
Some of the main things we can expect from the Taoiseach’s speech tonight are:
Good afternoon, Rónán Duffy here to bring you though the latest edition of lifting Ireland’s lockdown.
You may be aware of the sequence by now, as Cabinet discusses and usually rubber-stamps the plans that were essentially decided by the Covid sub-committee yesterday.
Those decisions were informed by public health advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which itself had met the day previous.
As those various steps take place over the course of a number of days, much of the plans are leaked in advance of the announcement.
Our Political Correspondent Christina Finn has been on the phones and at the gates of Government Buildings to get those leaks and much of what we can expect from the announcement can be found here.
