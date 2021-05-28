#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 28 May 2021
Advertisement

Liveblog

7,740 Views 8 Comments
Share

ANOTHER FRIDAY, ANOTHER big announcement from the government about Covid-19 restrictions.

There have been times this year when only small changes to restrictions have been revealed on the steps of Government Buildings but today’s announcement is likely to be significant.

Cabinet met this afternoon and signed the easing of Covid measures, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin expected to address the nation at about 6pm.

We’ll keep you up to date throughout the day as it all unfolds.

Cabinet meeting has concluded, all the expected easing of measures confirmed.

Taoiseach’s address to come at 6pm but this is what we’re looking at:

Oh an one more exciting titbit is that the venues for the trial live events are set to include the Phoenix Park and Iveagh Gardens. 

One travel change we will not be seeing is an immediate return of the Common Travel Area with Britain. 

Speaking earlier today, Tánaiste Leo Vardakar said that due to concerns about the India variant, there will still be restrictions on people travelling from Britain to Ireland.

“There are real concerns about the prevalence of the Indian variant in Britain. It’s now the dominant variant of Britain. Over 50% of cases appear to be this B.1617 variant. That’s something we’re concerned about,” Varadkar told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland

For that reason, we’re not in the position to restore the Common Travel Area just yet.

So, far about 7,000 cases of the India variant have been identified in the UK, with 97 in Ireland. 

At present, there is no evidence that the India variant is more resistant to vaccines, but there is some evidence that it may be more transmissible than other strains. 

Under the plans, the EU Green Cert would certify that someone travelling within the EU has either been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, has a negative test result, or has recovered from Covid-19.

Member States may introduce their own measures on top of this, so we will have to wait and see exactly how Ireland is planning on adopting the system.

Something we will hopefully have some clarity on later. 

On travel, not only has Transport Minister Eamon Ryan suggested that Ireland will sign up to the EU Digital Green Cert system from July, we also now know that France, Belgium and Luxembourg are also set to be removed from Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list. 

There’s already been some reaction to that news from the EU’s Justice Commissioner:

We’re now also hearing some details of sporting events that will be allowing spectators in the next month. 

It includes, football, rugby, Gaelic games and horse racing:

  • June 11: Leinster v Dragons, RDS
  • June 11: Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, Tallaght Stadium
  • June 11: Cork City v Cabinteely, Turners Cross
  • June 20: Camogie league final, Croke Park
  • June 26: Shamrock Rovers v Drogehda
  • June 26: Morton Stadium National Athletics Championships
  • June 25 or 26 or 27: Irish Derby meeting, The Curragh

Some of the main things we can expect from the Taoiseach’s speech tonight are:

  • A return of non-essential international travel from 19 July
  • Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants from no sooner than 5 July
  • Wedding receptions up to 50 people in July and 100 in August
  • Big changes to live events, with some trial events in a matter of weeks
  • In July, indoor events of 200 people in large venues and 100 in smaller ones
  • Potentially 5,000 spectators in stadiums from August

Good afternoon, Rónán Duffy here to bring you though the latest edition of lifting Ireland’s lockdown. 

You may be aware of the sequence by now, as Cabinet discusses and usually rubber-stamps the plans that were essentially decided by the Covid sub-committee yesterday. 

Those decisions were informed by public health advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which itself had met the day previous. 

As those various steps take place over the course of a number of days, much of the plans are leaked in advance of the announcement. 

Our Political Correspondent Christina Finn has been on the phones and at the gates of Government Buildings to get those leaks and much of what we can expect from the announcement can be found here

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie