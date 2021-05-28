#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 28 May 2021
Advertisement

Seven sporting events to be allowed host spectators in June as part of government's pilot scheme

Spectators will be allowed to attend some rugby and soccer matches from 11 June.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 28 May 2021, 2:13 PM
28 minutes ago 2,941 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5450914
A general view of the RDS Arena in Dublin.
Image: PA
A general view of the RDS Arena in Dublin.
A general view of the RDS Arena in Dublin.
Image: PA

SPECTATORS ARE TO be allowed to attend several sporting events in June, it is understood, as part of the Irish Government’s pilot scheme to trial large events.

It’s as of yet unknown what number of spectators will be allowed at these events, and what Covid-19 restrictions will be in place to allow people to attend.

It comes ahead of a Government announcement this evening on what Covid-19 restrictions will be in place during June and July – with the return of indoor dining and international travel expected.

According to sources, the following events are to allow the return of spectators on Friday 11 June:

  • Leinster v Dragons, RDS
  • Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, Tallaght Stadium
  • Cork City v Cabinteely, Turners Cross.

On Sunday 20 June, spectators will be allowed to attend the camogie league final at Croke Park.

On Saturday 26 June, spectators will be allowed at:

  • Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda
  • Morton Stadium National Athletics Championships.

Related Read

28.05.21 'It's not an outdoors-only summer': Cabinet to discuss easing of restrictions on travel and dining

On 25, 26 or 27 June, the Irish Derby meeting will allow for spectators at The Curragh.

Consideration is also being given over 5,000 people being allowed to attend bigger events in Croke Park in July and August, such as the Leinster senior hurling final on 17 July, and the football final on 1 August, as well as the All-Ireland series.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland earlier today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that being vaccinated won’t be required to go to sports events or music gigs when they resume, but hand hygiene, social distancing, and limiting numbers will be required.

He said that the piloting of live events would most likely include events for those who are fully vaccinated, and antigen testing before entering the event – this would be separate to the reopening during the summer months.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

With reporting from Christina Finn.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie