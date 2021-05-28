Seven sporting events to be allowed host spectators in June as part of government's pilot scheme

SPECTATORS ARE TO be allowed to attend several sporting events in June, it is understood, as part of the Irish Government’s pilot scheme to trial large events.

It’s as of yet unknown what number of spectators will be allowed at these events, and what Covid-19 restrictions will be in place to allow people to attend.

It comes ahead of a Government announcement this evening on what Covid-19 restrictions will be in place during June and July – with the return of indoor dining and international travel expected.

According to sources, the following events are to allow the return of spectators on Friday 11 June:

Leinster v Dragons, RDS

Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, Tallaght Stadium

Cork City v Cabinteely, Turners Cross.

On Sunday 20 June, spectators will be allowed to attend the camogie league final at Croke Park.

On Saturday 26 June, spectators will be allowed at:

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda

Morton Stadium National Athletics Championships.

On 25, 26 or 27 June, the Irish Derby meeting will allow for spectators at The Curragh.

Consideration is also being given over 5,000 people being allowed to attend bigger events in Croke Park in July and August, such as the Leinster senior hurling final on 17 July, and the football final on 1 August, as well as the All-Ireland series.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland earlier today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that being vaccinated won’t be required to go to sports events or music gigs when they resume, but hand hygiene, social distancing, and limiting numbers will be required.

He said that the piloting of live events would most likely include events for those who are fully vaccinated, and antigen testing before entering the event – this would be separate to the reopening during the summer months.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

With reporting from Christina Finn.