TOP HEALTH OFFICIALS such as the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and the HSE’s Chief Executive Paul Reid are to appear before the Special Dáil Covid-19 Committee today.

The meeting, which would usually take place in one of the committee rooms, is taking place in the Dail chamber today, due to social distancing requirements.

The witnesses, which include the Secretary General of the Department of Health Jim Breslin, as well as officials from the Health and Safety Authority and construction sector officials, will give their replies to questioning through video-link. Witnesses will not be in the chamber, but in one of the committee rooms on the Leinster House complex.