The committee is set to due to ask questioning about the response in Ireland’s nursning homes.
TOP HEALTH OFFICIALS such as the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and the HSE’s Chief Executive Paul Reid are to appear before the Special Dáil Covid-19 Committee today.
The meeting, which would usually take place in one of the committee rooms, is taking place in the Dail chamber today, due to social distancing requirements.
The witnesses, which include the Secretary General of the Department of Health Jim Breslin, as well as officials from the Health and Safety Authority and construction sector officials, will give their replies to questioning through video-link. Witnesses will not be in the chamber, but in one of the committee rooms on the Leinster House complex.
Breslin concludes his statement:
“We must be frank in acknowledging that as the crisis is continuing our conclusions must be tentative and preliminary. Because the virus is so new there is much that we still don’t know.
“A proven manual was not available at the outset on how this public health crisis should be managed. We are paying careful attention to international advice and experience.
“Decisions are being made in real time based upon public health principles, data and our own experience. We are all students seeking to learn. The threat from the virus will be a reality for the foreseeable future and we must all work to protect the space for enquiry and learning if we are to successfully and continually adapt our response.”
Breslin adds:
The HSE has striven each week to increase testing capacity with opening 47 testing centres operational, commissioning COVID-19 testing at 40 additional labs, procuring supplies against a backdrop of global shortages, implementing IT systems to manage referrals and automating processes.”
On nursing homes, Breslin states that congregated settings are by virtue of their physical nature and the susceptibility of those living there recognised by the WHO and ECDC as involving higher risk of infection.
“The deaths we have experienced in our long-term care facilities are the most difficult aspect of our experience with COVID-19 so far. The testimony of those who lost loved ones and can’t say goodbye in the normal way is truly heart breaking. The international experience involving similar or, in some cases, worse problems than our own has been highlighted by WHO and ECDC who made specific recommendations for this sector in mid to late March.”
The Secretary General Jim Breslin is the first official to read his opening statement today.
“All crises come in phases. This public health crisis has a particularly prolonged acute emergency phase.
“We have made definite progress in getting virus levels back down through stringent public health restrictions.
“But the social and economic costs of COVID-19 have been huge and will be with us for some time. Yesterday saw the first easing of these measures under the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business,” says Breslin.
He adds:
“The acute phase of this crisis will definitely be measured in months and most probably in years, rather than days.”
The Secretary General at the Department of Health will tell an Oireachtas Committee this morning that Ireland’s response to the the Covid-19 crisis could last for years.
In his opening statement before the Dáil’s special committee on Covid-19, seen by this website, Jim Breslin will tell politicians that the social and economic costs of the crisis “will be with us for some time”.
His appearance comes as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 24,200 last night, with 1,547 people confirmed to have died.
You can read more from Breslin’s opening statement here.
Christina Finn here, Political Correspondent with TheJournal.ie. I’ll be taking you through the first part of today’s committee meeting which is due to kick of shortly.
The committee is now in private session, but first up is the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, which most people will be familiar with from the daily Department of Health briefings on the latest Covid-19 figures.
The General Secretary of the Department of Health Jim Breslin is also due to appear.
There are three two-hour sessions today and members only have five minutes of speaking time each, so they’ll have to use their time wisely.
