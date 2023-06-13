Advertisement

Live: Donald Trump expected in court on charges of hoarding top-secret US government documents
The former US president is expected to arrive at a Florida court at 8pm Irish time.
8 minutes ago

DONALD TRUMP IS due to arrive in court in Florida in the next hour to face dozens of felony charges of mishandling US government documents.

The former US president is expected to deny 37 counts of unlawfully retaining classified documents and obstructing the government’s efforts to get them back when he is escorted to the Miami court.

He has denied any wrongdoing, branding the charges against him a “hoax”, and encouraged supporters to join a planned protest at the Miami courthouse.

The appearance today will mark Trump’s second time since April facing a judge on criminal charges.

You can follow along with this evening’s events below.

3 minutes ago 6:57PM

Good evening, Jane Moore here.

Former US president Donald Trump is on his way to a courthouse in Florida, where he will face charges of mishandling classified documents. 

Stick with us for the next few hours as I’ll be bringing you the latest developments throughout the evening. 

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
