IN A LANDMARK ruling this morning, the UK Supreme Court ruled that Boris Johnson suspending parliament earlier this month was “unlawful, void and of no effect”.

It is the worst possible outcome for the prime minister, who will now be under intense pressure as he faces accusations that he lied to Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue parliament.

There’s plenty of reaction coming in – with calls to resume sitting in the House of Commons immediately – so stay with us as we bring you all the latest updates.