The ruling was the worst possible outcome for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
IN A LANDMARK ruling this morning, the UK Supreme Court ruled that Boris Johnson suspending parliament earlier this month was “unlawful, void and of no effect”.
It is the worst possible outcome for the prime minister, who will now be under intense pressure as he faces accusations that he lied to Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue parliament.
Whoever is responsible for the whole strategy to prorogue parliament in order to secure the kind of Brexit the prime minister envisages, it’s clear that it’s backfired quite spectacularly.
Farage is blaming Dominic Cummings for the fiasco.
He’s Boris Johnson’s special adviser, and is also credited as being one of the masterminds behind the Leave campaign during the Brexit referendum.
And it’s not just remain supporters.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is sticking the boot in.
The calling of a Queen's Speech and prorogation is the worst political decision ever. Dominic Cummings must go.— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 24, 2019
Gina Miller, one of those who brought the legal challenge against the government, said outside court that the ruling “speaks volumes”.
She said: “This prime minister must open the doors of Parliament tomorrow. MPs must get back and be brave and bold in holding this unscrupulous government to account.”
It’s being reported that Number 10 won’t respond straight away to the ruling.
Boris Johnson is due to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar later today in New York.
Scottish National Party MP Joanna Cherry also called on Johnson to resign.
Speaking outside the Supreme Court in London, she said: “This was an absolutely momentous decision.”
Cherry added that the prime minister’s position is “untenable”.
“This is a huge victory for the rule of law and democracy and in keeping with the Scottish constitutions position that neither the government or the monarch are above the law,” she said.
In rather good timing, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was addressing delegates at the party’s conference shortly after the decision came through.
He called on Boris Johnson to “consider his position”.
House of Commons speaker John Bercow said in a statement he welcomes the judgement that the prorogation was unlawful.
He said the decision had “vindicated the right and duty of parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold ministers to account”.
Crucially, he added that the “House of Commons must convene without delay”.
So, briefly, let’s catch you up on what’s happened this morning.
- The prime minister had claimed this was a routine measure and not aimed at preventing the opposition from getting the better of him on Brexit. The opposition had claimed otherwise.
- The Supreme Court ruled that Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in shutting down parliament for five weeks.
- Lady Hale, the President of the Supreme Court, announced this morning that the prorogation order was void and should be quashed – meaning that in law parliament has not been prorogued.
- The ruling is the worst outcome that the government could have hoped for and raises the prospect of MPs returning to parliament as early as this week as a result.
