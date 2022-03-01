Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
The latest developments on day five of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
HERE ARE THE latest developments as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for a sixth day.
The Russian army has reached the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, near Moscow-controlled Crimea, and is setting up checkpoints on its outskirts, the city’s mayor has said.
“The Russian army is setting up checkpoints at the entrances of Kherson,” mayor Igor Kolykhayev said on Facebook. “Kherson has been and will stay Ukrainian,” he said.
Kherson has a population of around 280,000 and lies north of the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.
Russia claimed to have besieged the city on Sunday.
Footage here shows shelling in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv:
Here’s a look at Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory around Kyiv as of yesterday:
British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab warned Vladimir Putin could respond to resistance in Ukraine with “even more barbaric tactics”.
He told Sky News: “We know that Putin will react to this, or we fear that he will react to this, with even more barbaric tactics, that’s why we must be prepared that this could be a long haul.
The former foreign secretary added: “This is turning into a much, much more perilous misadventure for Putin than I think he realised and it has a demoralised effect on Russia forces and it has had the effect of steeling the will of the Ukrainian people.
“That’s how we will ensure Putin fails in Ukraine and we’re there for the long haul.”
"This could be a long haul".— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 1, 2022
Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab says UK sanctions have "had an impact" on Russia but fears Putin will respond with "more barbaric tactics".https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/iZHqvv3W4B
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left London for Warsaw where he is due to meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Boris Johnson is set to discuss the UK’s financial and diplomatic support for central Europe as it faces the prospect of a humanitarian crisis.
Following the meeting he is set to fly to Estonia, where he will meet with leaders in Tallinn before visiting serving troops alongside Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.
Good morning, to kick things off here’s a quick update on the latest from the situation in Ukraine:
