Dublin: -4°C Tuesday 1 March 2022
HERE ARE THE latest developments as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for a sixth day. 

 

  • A more than 65km-long Russian military convoy is massing on the outskirts of Kyiv this morning, satellite images show.
  • More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, according to the head of the region Dmytro Zhyvytsky.
  • Russian forces have shelled Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, killing at least 11 civilians in residential areas.
  • Kyiv says 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children, since the invasion began last Thursday.
  • In a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian leader Vladimir Putin demanded the “demilitarisation and denazification” of Ukraine and that the West recognise his annexation of Crimea.
  • Russia has been expelled from the 2022 World Cup and its teams suspended from all international football competitions “until further notice”, FIFA and UEFA has said.

The Russian army has reached the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, near Moscow-controlled Crimea, and is setting up checkpoints on its outskirts, the city’s mayor has said.

“The Russian army is setting up checkpoints at the entrances of Kherson,” mayor Igor Kolykhayev said on Facebook. “Kherson has been and will stay Ukrainian,” he said.

Kherson has a population of around 280,000 and lies north of the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Russia claimed to have besieged the city on Sunday.

Here’s a look at Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory around Kyiv as of yesterday: 

politics-ukraine Source: PA Images

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab warned Vladimir Putin could respond to resistance in Ukraine with “even more barbaric tactics”.

He told Sky News: “We know that Putin will react to this, or we fear that he will react to this, with even more barbaric tactics, that’s why we must be prepared that this could be a long haul.

The former foreign secretary added: “This is turning into a much, much more perilous misadventure for Putin than I think he realised and it has a demoralised effect on Russia forces and it has had the effect of steeling the will of the Ukrainian people.

“That’s how we will ensure Putin fails in Ukraine and we’re there for the long haul.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left London for Warsaw where he is due to meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Boris Johnson is set to discuss the UK’s financial and diplomatic support for central Europe as it faces the prospect of a humanitarian crisis.

Following the meeting he is set to fly to Estonia, where he will meet with leaders in Tallinn before visiting serving troops alongside Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

russian-invasion-of-ukraine British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Source: PA Images

Good morning, to kick things off here’s a quick update on the latest from the situation in Ukraine:

  • Satellite images show that a more than 65km-long Russian military convoy is massing on the outskirts of Kyiv this morning.
  • Russian forces have shelled Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, killing at least 11 civilians in residential areas.
  • More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, according to the head of the region Dmytro Zhyvytsky.
  • Kyiv says 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children, since the invasion began last Thursday.
  • Warner Bros, Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company are pausing the release of films in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
  • Russia has been expelled from the 2022 World Cup and its teams suspended from all international football competitions “until further notice”, FIFA and UEFA has said. 
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday signed an application for “immediate” EU membership for his country.
  • Russian and Ukrainian delegations yesterday held their first talks since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine last week.

