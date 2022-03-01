#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 March 2022
Here are the main points to know on the sixth day of fighting in Ukraine

A more than 65km-long Russian military convoy is massing on the outskirts of Kyiv this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 10:26 AM
Ukrainian emergency service employees work instead the damaged City Hall building in Kharkiv following shelling this morning Source: Ukrainian Emergency Service via PA Images

THE CONFLICT IN Ukraine has entered its sixth day, as Russian forces continue their advances across the country.

A huge Russia military convoy is massing on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital today as fears grew the invading forces were set to launch devastating assaults aimed at taking control of Kyiv and other major cities.

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv.

Russian forces have also shelled Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, killing at least 11 civilians in residential areas.

Here are the main points to know today:

  • A more than 65km-long Russian military convoy is massing on the outskirts of Kyiv this morning, satellite images show.
  • More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, according to the head of the region Dmytro Zhyvytsky.
  • The central square of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv has been shelled by advancing Russian forces – hitting the building of the local administration – regional governor Oleg Sinegubov has said.
  • Kyiv says 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children, since the invasion began last Thursday.
  • In a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian leader Vladimir Putin demanded the “demilitarisation and denazification” of Ukraine and that the West recognise his annexation of Crimea.
  • Russia has been expelled from the 2022 World Cup and its teams suspended from all international football competitions “until further notice”, FIFA and UEFA has said.
  • Warner Bros, Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company say they are pausing the release of films in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Here are some other updates:

  • The US is expelling 12 members of Russia’s UN mission from America for being “intelligence operatives”. 
  • Google has announced it is blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. 
  • The launch of a joint Europe-Russian mission to Mars this year is now “very unlikely” due to sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine, the European Space Agency has said.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in Poland today for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. 

  • Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said Russia will continue the offensive in Ukraine until its “goals are achieved”. 

Hayley Halpin
