Here are the main points to know on the sixth day of fighting in Ukraine

Ukrainian emergency service employees work instead the damaged City Hall building in Kharkiv following shelling this morning Source: Ukrainian Emergency Service via PA Images

THE CONFLICT IN Ukraine has entered its sixth day, as Russian forces continue their advances across the country.

A huge Russia military convoy is massing on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital today as fears grew the invading forces were set to launch devastating assaults aimed at taking control of Kyiv and other major cities.

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv.

Russian forces have also shelled Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, killing at least 11 civilians in residential areas.

Here are the main points to know today:

A more than 65km-long Russian military convoy is massing on the outskirts of Kyiv this morning, satellite images show.

Here are some other updates: