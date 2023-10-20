LIVE: Dangerous driving conditions likely as Status Orange warning in place for Dublin and Wicklow

A STATUS ORANGE rain warning is in place for Dublin and Wicklow until 8am tomorrow.

Met Éireann is warning that spells of heavy rain may bring flooding, dangerous driving conditions and poor visibility.

A Status Yellow warning is in place in Louth and Meath until 9pm this evening, with a similar warning from the UK Met Office in effect for all of Northern Ireland until 9am tomorrow.

In Cork, the county council asked the public earlier today to avoid the centre of Midleton due to a “significant” risk of further flooding after the town was ravaged by floods earlier this week.

However, the council says that risk has now subsided as the peak tide time has passed.

We’ll bring you the latest weather updates as we head into the afternoon and evening.

Danny Lawson / PA Images Emergency services attended the scene after a passenger plane came off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport Danny Lawson / PA Images / PA Images As we reported earlier, a passenger plane skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while landing in windy conditions this afternoon. A spokesperson for the airport has now confirmed that there have been no reported injuries from the incident and “all passengers have now safely disembarked the aircraft”. The airport has now been closed. “We are working with the airline, relevant operations teams and emergency authorities to resolve this situation and return services safely as quickly as possible. We ask passengers to contact their airline to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.” A man in his 60s has died after getting caught in fast-flowing flood water from a brook that breached a road in Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire this morning, West Mercia Police have said. The force said members of the public reported a man went under the water shortly before 10.40am. Officers from West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue quickly attended but he was found dead at 12.35pm. Formal identification has yet to take place but the family have been informed and are being supported by officers. Scotland More than 75 people are in rescue centres in Angus, east Scotland, after being forced to leave their flooded homes. Angus Council said people in more than 60 homes in Brechin, who refused previous evacuation attempts, required rescue. Alamy Stock Photo Aerial views of Brechin after the River South Esk breaks its banks Alamy Stock Photo The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had attended about 70 weather related incidents since yesterday morning and received about 750 emergency 999 calls, which a spokesperson confirmed was an “unusually high” number of calls. The local authority confirmed some homes in Monifieth, near Dundee, will also be evacuated, while others have been rescued in Marykirk, on the border with Aberdeenshire. One Angus village, Edzell, is completely cut off by floodwater, with the emergency services unable to get through and the only emergency medical access via air ambulance. Pictured are flooded fleeds in Ballygawley in Co Tyrone. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo The R627-64 Midleton to Dungourney Road in Cork near Ballinacole Cross towards Dungourney Village has been closed. Cork County Council said the date of reopening “will be provided in due course”. The road had been closed to allow for the re4placement of a collapsed culvert. Road traffic using the R627 from Tallow travelling to Midleton will have to divert in Dungourney Village with a left turn on to the L3805 heading for Mogeely Village. In Mogeely, traffic will turn right onto the L3809 heading towards Two Mile Inn t-junction, turn right on N25 which leads to Midleton. The same route is applicable in reverse. Urgent Temporary Closing of Public Roads - R627-64 Midleton to Dungourney Road, Co. Cork near Ballinacole Cross towards Dungourney Village. For more information please see the following link: https://t.co/H5BtkDwDCF pic.twitter.com/dqgM3wlK6s — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) October 20, 2023 Fingal County Council has said its crews are busy responding to the impact of the weather. Our crews are busy responding to the impact of this extreme weather. Public are advised to not make unnecessary journeys as some roads are passable with difficulty as a result of the heavy rainfall. This will cause traffic delays #OrangeWarning #StormBabet pic.twitter.com/A1nmmqdyl1 — Fingal County Council (@Fingalcoco) October 20, 2023 A TUI flight has skid off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while the plane was attempting to land. “We can confirm TUI flight TOM3551 arriving from Corfu at LBA this afternoon has moved off the runway whilst landing,” a spokesperson said. “We are working with the airline, relevant operations teams and emergency authorities to address this situation and remove passengers from the aircraft safely.” BREAKING: A Tui flight has skid off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while the plane was attempting to land



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/J8nKpou8cg — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 20, 2023 Local Fianna Fáil TDs James O’Connor and Pádraig O’Sullivan have said a “devastating path of destruction” has been left by the flood waters in east Cork and Glanmire. In a joint statement the Cork East TD and Cork North Central TD said: “While we appreciate the initial funding that will be made available, the scale of the damage is unprecedented in its nature and it will require an appropriate response from Government. In addition to the Humanitarian Assistance Fund which is already in place and the upcoming business grant support, we want the Government to implement crisis funding to support those whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed. “Cork city and the east of the county will require major ongoing support to repair the damage caused by Storm Babet. We have requested immediate financial support to repair vital road infrastructure. “We appreciate all the Ministerial level support to date, but next week’s Cabinet meeting must reflect the scale of the destruction in the area and finances must be approved to allow these areas to be rebuilt.” Aerial photos have today shown the extensive scale of the flooding in Midleton, Co Cork following Storm Babet. The photographs, taken by the Guileen Coast Guard with a drone at 2.40pm on Wednesday, show cars, roads and buildings in the town centre submerged in water. Guileen Coast Guard Some residents had to be evacuated as 100 homes were flooded. Guileen Coast Guard Guileen Coast Guard A number of businesses also suffered damage due to the flooding. Guileen Coast Guard Guileen Coast Guard Many cars were submerged in the flood water. Guileen Coast Guard Uisce Éireann crews are working to restore water supply “as quickly as possible” to customers in Kilbehenny Village in Co Limerick and Mitchelstown North in Co Cork following a shutdown of Mitchelstown Water Treatment due to the storm. Crews are working to restore water supply as quickly as possible to customers in Kilbehenny Village and Mitchelstown North following a shutdown of the Mitchelstown Water Treatment due to Storm Babet. See https://t.co/DHQ4m5W153 for more. — Uisce Éireann - Irish Water (@IrishWater) October 20, 2023 In Trim, Co Meath, and surrounding areas, Uisce Éireann is implementing an essential night-time restriction from 10pm until 6am tomorrow. “This is due to recent heavy rainfall and poor-quality raw water entering the treatment plant,” it said. Further south in the UK, the weather is starting to have an impact in the north-east of England. A lighthouse at the mouth of the River Tyne has been damaged in Storm Babet, port officials said. With the ongoing dangerous sea conditions, it is not safe to assess the damage to the lighthouse at South Shields, the Port of Tyne authority said. No traffic was going in and out of the river with six metres of sea swell, it said. The public have been urged to keep away from the area, particularly the piers, by the port authority, due to the unsafe weather conditions. Alamy Stock Photo Waves crash against South Shields lighthouse Alamy Stock Photo An amber weather warning for rain is in place today for some parts of northern England including Yorkshire and Manchester as well as some of the Midlands, including Nottingham. A yellow weather warning for much of the east coast of the UK is also put in place for wind and rain. A further yellow weather warning is in place across much of eastern Scotland, northern England and the Midlands for wind and rain. Storm Babet is causing significant damage to parts of the UK. In Scotland, a 56-year-old driver died yesterday evening after a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus. A 57-year-old woman also died yesterday after being swept into a river in the county. The UK’s Met Office has issued a new red warning for rain, meaning there is a risk to life, covering parts of eastern Scotland all day on Saturday. Alamy Stock Photo Members of the emergency services help local residents to safety in Brechin Alamy Stock Photo Rescue operations are under way in the Scottish town of Brechin, Angus, after flood defences were breached in the early hours of Friday morning, leading to hundreds of homes being surrounded by water. The local council has appealed for donations of warm clothes after 40 people turned up to rest centres while “soaked”. There is also an ongoing helicopter search in Aberdeenshire following a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater. CORK Cork, particularly Midleton, has experienced some of the worst of Storm Babet in Ireland in recent days. Parts of Cork faced knee-high flooding on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall from Storm Babet, particularly the town of Midleton, where members of the Defence Forces were deployed as buildings flooded and roads were cut off. The community was reeling from the effects yesterday as residents and business owners surveyed the damage caused by the storm. The county council earlier today asked the public to avoid the centre of Midleton due to a “significant” risk of further flooding after the town was ravaged by floods earlier this week. However, the council says that risk has now subsided as the peak tide time has passed. The council has received reports of properties flooded in Cobh, Mogeely, Ballinhassig and Glounthaune. Road flooding has been reported in the following areas: Ballyspillane and R630, Midleton, Leamlara to Carrigtwohill, Ardskeagh Ballyhea, Castlelyons, Conna Village, Newberry to Mallow, Buffers Cross, Liscarroll to Buttevant, Liscarroll to Bog Cross, Ballyhea, Ballyclogh, Kilcoolishal Estate, Glounthaune, Water Rock, Shournagh Line at Foxes Bridge, Glen Road, Passage West, Ballea Road an Main Street and Carrigaline. 1/2 Road flooding has been reported in the following areas; Ballyspillane and R630, Midleton, Leamlara to Carrigtwohill, Castlelyons, Conna Village, Newberry to Mallow, Buffers Cross, Liscarroll to Buttevant, Liscarroll to Bog Cross, Ballyhea, Ballyclogh, pic.twitter.com/tUuWRLM5jr — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) October 20, 2023 The council is asking members of the public to exercise “extreme caution” as driving conditions may be hazardous, with surface flooding possible. It is advising motorists to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain, and to be especially conscious of vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians. Met Éireann has said there will be spells of heavy rain in the four counties with weather warnings in place. The forecaster warned this could lead to: Dangerous driving conditions

Flooding

Poor visibility Hello, Hayley Halpin here. It’s a dark and dreary day out there. A Status Orange rainfall warning is currently in place for Dublin and Wicklow until 8am tomorrow. A Status Yellow warning is in place in Louth and Meath until 9pm this evening. Another Yellow warning from the UK Met Office is in effect for all of Northern Ireland until 9am tomorrow. Stick with us here for the latest weather updates for the next few hours.

