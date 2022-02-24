Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Leaders of the G7 said they are ready to tackle any possible disruptions to energy supplies.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
RUSSIA’S INVASION OF Ukraine has been underway since about 5am local time (3am Irish time).
The situation is evolving quickly, so here’s a brief rundown of what’s happened so far. You can also check back on this morning’s live blog here.
Here are the latest developments in Ukraine and around the world since Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Putin of launching a “full-scale invasion”.
Leaders of the G7 most developed nations say they are ready to tackle any possible disruptions to energy supplies.
In a statement following a video conference, they said: “We are also closely monitoring global oil and gas market conditions.”
“We support consistent and constructive engagement and coordination among major energy producers and consumers toward our collective interest in the stability of global energy supplies, and stand ready to act as needed to address potential disruptions.”
The UK’s ministry of defence has issued a statement claiming that Russian troops based in Belarus are advancing towards Kyiv.
“The Ukrainian Armed Forces have put up a staunch resistance and continue to hold key cities,” the statement said.
It also notes that “heavy casualties” have been suffered on both sides but “exact numbers are currently unclear”.
We can confirm the following developments in Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/5cDzA0qxID— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 24, 2022
In a video address this afternoon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to retake an airfield close to the capital Kyiv captured by Russian forces.
“Enemy paratroopers have been blocked in Gostomel – our troops have been given the order to destroy them,” Zelensky said.
He also said Russia’s invasion had severed Moscow from the rest of the international community.
“What do we hear today? It’s not just rocket explosions, combat and the roar of aircraft. This is the sound of a new iron curtain lowering and closing Russia off from the civilised world,” he said.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)