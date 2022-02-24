#Open journalism No news is bad news

RUSSIA’S INVASION OF Ukraine has been underway since about 5am local time (3am Irish time).

The situation is evolving quickly, so here’s a brief rundown of what’s happened so far. You can also check back on this morning’s live blog here.

  • Flights have been instructed to avoid Ukraine’s airspace amid cancellations of flights in and out of the country.
  • Ukraine has imposed martial law. According to the decree, martial law is imposed from 5.30am (local time) today for a period of 30 days.
  • At least 10 civilians have died in bombings by Russian forces, including at least one child, Ukrainian police said earlier today. Ukraine’s military command said government forces had killed “around 50 Russian occupiers”.
  • The West has condemned the invasion and said fresh sanctions on Russia are imminent.
  • The European Union has summoned the Russian ambassador to the EU to convey its “strongest condemnation” of the attack.
  • Here is a timeline of some of the crucial moments from the last few months ahead of today’s invasion

Here are the latest developments in Ukraine and around the world since Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Putin of launching a “full-scale invasion”.

  • An airbase on the northern outskirts of Kyiv fell to the Russians after dozens of attack helicopters take part in the assault.
  • Ukraine said its troops are fighting to keep control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which melted down with catastrophic consequences in 1986.
  • With dozens dead, including many civilians, the Red Cross says it fears “massive casualty numbers”.
  • Russia said its military has destroyed more than 70 military targets, including 11 airfields in Ukraine.
  • The Russian army said Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine are advance and gaining territory.
  • Beijing told Russia’s foreign minister it understands Moscow’s “reasonable concerns on security issues” in Ukraine.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law as a curfew is declared in Kyiv.
  • Poland is opening nine reception centres along its border with Ukraine to prepare for an influx of refugees.
  • Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko says his military is not taking part in the invasion, but France condemns him for allowing his country to be the launchpad of the attack on Ukraine.
  • Ukraine calls on Russian banks to be excluded from the international SWIFT financial transfer network, as the West considers how to ramp up sanctions on Moscow.
  • EU and NATO member Lithuania – the nearest of the Baltic states to Ukraine – says it will impose a state of emergency after the Russian attack.

Leaders of the G7 most developed nations say they are ready to tackle any possible disruptions to energy supplies.

In a statement following a video conference, they said: “We are also closely monitoring global oil and gas market conditions.”

“We support consistent and constructive engagement and coordination among major energy producers and consumers toward our collective interest in the stability of global energy supplies, and stand ready to act as needed to address potential disruptions.”

president-macron-takes-part-in-the-g7-leaders-summit-by-videoconference-paris French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in the video-conference of G7 leaders. Source: ABACA/PA Images

The UK’s ministry of defence has issued a statement claiming that Russian troops based in Belarus are advancing towards Kyiv.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces have put up a staunch resistance and continue to hold key cities,” the statement said.

It also notes that “heavy casualties” have been suffered on both sides but “exact numbers are currently unclear”.

In a video address this afternoon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to retake an airfield close to the capital Kyiv captured by Russian forces.

“Enemy paratroopers have been blocked in Gostomel – our troops have been given the order to destroy them,” Zelensky said.

He also said Russia’s invasion had severed Moscow from the rest of the international community.

“What do we hear today? It’s not just rocket explosions, combat and the roar of aircraft. This is the sound of a new iron curtain lowering and closing Russia off from the civilised world,” he said.

