14 mins ago

Leaders of the G7 most developed nations say they are ready to tackle any possible disruptions to energy supplies.

In a statement following a video conference, they said: “We are also closely monitoring global oil and gas market conditions.”

“We support consistent and constructive engagement and coordination among major energy producers and consumers toward our collective interest in the stability of global energy supplies, and stand ready to act as needed to address potential disruptions.”

French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in the video-conference of G7 leaders. Source: ABACA/PA Images