LIVE: Hundreds dead after blast at Gaza hospital as widespread protests take place

THERE’S CHAOS AT the site of the al-Ahli Hospital in Northern Gaza where hundreds are feared dead after a blast yesterday evening.
The Gazan health ministry has said at least 500 people have been killed.
The ministry said the explosion was caused by an Israeli air strike – however Israel has said it was not responsible and in turn blamed the Islamic Jihad militant group. Islamic Jihad also denied responsibility.
Widespread protests have erupted in cities across the Middle East overnight.
It comes as US President Joe Biden is set to arrive in Israel this morning.
Updates from Lauren Boland (now) and Daragh Brophy (earlier).
At a meeting yesterday, EU leaders struggled to bridge their often contradictory messaging on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Officials in Brussels have been at loggerheads with each other and member states over the bitterly divisive issue.
A major point of ire for some capitals has been perceptions that European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has overstepped her remit with her unflinching backing for Israel.
European Council President Charles Michel said yesterday evening that leaders had sought to ensure “maximum coordination” between their countries and Brussels in an emergency virtual meeting.
“It’s a conflict which is generating a lot of fragmentation, of divisions, of polarisation amongst our people, amongst our societies,” Michel told a press conference.
“That’s why we need also to cooperate at European Union level to try to defuse the tensions.”
Michel decried Israel’s “total siege” of Gaza and any strikes on humanitarian infrastructure as not in line with international law.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil yesterday that some of the statements made by von der Leyen on the Israel-Hamas war “lacked balance”.
Varadkar later told the European Council meeting that Israel must immediately reverse its decision to cut off water, food, medical and fuel supplies to Gaza.
He said there must be a humanitarian pause in hostilities to provide space in which the immediate humanitarian needs of all civilians in Gaza can be met.
He also told his European counterparts that humanitarian corridors must immediately be created to allow access to vital supplies and to allow EU citizens who wish to leave Gaza to do so safely.
Joe Biden’s wartime visit to the region faltered before it got off the ground last night, after the Jordanian leg of the trip was cancelled following the Gaza hospital strike.
The trip was always set to be a risky mission for the US President as he tried to juggle support for Israel after the 7 October Hamas attacks with efforts to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza and to avert a wider conflict.
His plans were upended last night as he boarded Air Force One when Jordan announced that a planned four-way summit with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had been cancelled.
It would be held “when the decision to stop the war and put an end to these massacres has been taken,” said Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.
Biden later said he was “outraged” by the “explosion” at the hospital and had told his national security team to get more information on what had happened.
Here is some of the reaction to the hospital blast from around the world:
UN
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza”.
Guterres “strongly condemned” the strike but without attributing responsibility.
United States
President Joe Biden said he was “outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion” and “the terrible loss of life that resulted”.
Biden said he had spoken to Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “immediately upon hearing this news”.
Egypt
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi condemned in the strongest terms “the Israeli bombing” of the Ahli hospital, which led to “the deaths of hundreds of innocent victims” among the Palestinian citizens in Gaza.
He called the “deliberate bombing” a “clear violation of international law”.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemned the hospital strike as “a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms”, denouncing Israel’s “continuous attacks against civilians”.
Jordan
Israel bears “responsibility for this grave incident,” a Jordanian foreign ministry statement said, “strongly condemning” the incident.
Amman subsequently announced the cancellation of a summit on brokering peace in the region due to involve US President Joe Biden, who postponed his trip to Amman in response.
Dozens of protesters attempted unsuccessfully to storm the Israeli embassy compound in Amman, an AFP journalist said.
EU
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell deplored that “once again, innocent civilians pay the highest price.”
“The responsibility for this crime must be clearly established & the perpetrators held accountable,” he wrote on Twitter/X.
Iran
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi declared a day of “public mourning” today and said the strike on the hospital would turn against Israel and its US ally.
“The flames of the US-Israeli bombs, dropped this evening on the Palestinian victims injured at the… hospital in Gaza, will soon consume the Zionists,” Raisi said, according to the IRNA agency.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the British and French embassies in Tehran overnight. Several thousand gathered earlier in Palestine Square in central Tehran to voice their anger.
Iraq
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani called in a statement for an “immediate and urgent resolution” from the UN Security Council to put an end to the “aggression”.
The government has declared three days of mourning for the victims of the strike.
Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the incident as “the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values”, in a message on social media.
“I invite all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in Gaza,” Erdogan said.
France
French President Emmanuel Macron said “nothing can justify targeting civilians” after the deadly strike on the hospital.
“Humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip must be opened without delay,” he added.
Hezbollah
Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for a “day of rage” to condemn a strike on a Gaza Strip hospital, blaming Israel for what it called a “massacre”.
“Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be a day of rage against the enemy,” Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, said in a statement, calling the strike a “massacre” and “brutal crime”.
Hezbollah’s call came as hundreds of demonstrators scuffled with Lebanese security forces outside the US embassy in the Beirut suburb of Awkar, where protesters chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”.
Arab League
Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said “the West must stop this tragedy immediately”.
“Our Arab mechanisms document war crimes, and their perpetrators will not be able to escape justice,” he warned.
WHO
The World Health Organization condemned the deadly strike and demanded the immediate protection of civilians and health care in the strip.
“WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital,” the UN health agency said in a statement.
“The hospital was operational, with patients, health- and care-givers, and internally-displaced people sheltering there. Early reports indicate hundreds of fatalities and injuries.”
MSF
Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) condemned the strike on the hospital.
“We are horrified by the recent bombing of the Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City, which was treating patients and hosting displaced Gazans,” it said.
Copy includes reporting by Press Association and AFP
