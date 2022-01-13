#Open journalism No news is bad news

Liz Truss says ‘deal to be done’ on Northern Ireland Protocol as she meets Sefcovic

The British Foreign Secretary is having her first face-to-face meeting with the European Commission vice-president today.

By Press Association Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 10:15 AM
LIZ TRUSS SAID the European Union had a “clear responsibility” to solve the problems caused by Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit deal as she prepared for her first face-to-face talks with Maros Sefcovic.

The British Foreign Secretary, who assumed responsibility for the negotiations following David Frost’s resignation, will host European Commission vice-president Sefcovic at her Chevening country retreat in Kent for talks today and tomorrow.

She said the EU must show a “pragmatic approach” to the issues created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, which effectively creates a trade barrier in the Irish Sea for goods crossing from Britain in order to prevent a hard border in Ireland.

Sefcovic will be treated to a dinner of Scottish smoked salmon, Welsh lamb and apple pie made with fruit from Kent.

Truss said: “There is a deal to be done that protects peace in Northern Ireland, defends our Union, and maintains the integrity of the United Kingdom and EU. But it will require a pragmatic approach from the EU.”

“I will be putting forward practical, reasonable solutions starting from these fundamental principles, with a view to agreeing a plan for intensive negotiations,” she said.

She said the EU has “a clear responsibility to help fix the myriad problems” caused by the protocol and to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

“As fellow believers in liberty and democracy, we should be capable of reaching an agreement that delivers for Northern Ireland and allows us to unleash the full potential of our relationship”.

Truss previously said that she is willing to trigger Article 16 of the protocol, which would suspend parts of the treaty designed to prevent a hard border in Ireland, if the negotiations fail.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, she said it is her “absolute priority” to resolve the “unintended consequences” created by the protocol to maintain peace in Northern Ireland.

“When I see Maros Sefcovic this week for our first face-to-face talks, I’ll be putting forward our constructive proposals to resolve the situation.”

