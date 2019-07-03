LMFM apologises to Gerry Adams over 'false and defamatory' comments about IRA murder

LMFM HAS ISSUED an apology to Gerry Adams over comments made about him in relation to the IRA murder of Louth farmer Tom Oliver in 1991.

The comments were made about the former Sinn Féin leader during interviews broadcast on The Michael Reade Show in February this year.

Tom Oliver was tortured and murdered by members of the Provisional IRA in 1991, after he reportedly passed information about the group to gardaí.

An apology to the Louth TD was read out at the start of the show this morning.

It said:

On 14 and 15 February 2019, during interviews broadcast on The Michael Reade Show, a number of false and defamatory comments were made regarding Gerry Adams TD concerning the murder of Tom Oliver.

We unreservedly retract these false statements, which we acknowledge should not have been broadcast in the first place. We apologise unreservedly to Mr Adams.

Adams welcomed the retraction, and thanked his solicitor for his efforts in a case against the station.

“I welcome LMFM’s apology and its unreserved retraction of ‘false and defamatory’ comments that were made on the Michael Reade Show in February concerning the murder of Tom Oliver,” he said.

Adams previously complained to the Press Ombudsman about an article about Oliver’s murder, which appeared on the front page of the Irish Independent newspaper and was based on an interview he gave to LMFM.

However, the Press Council rejected his complaint in a decision last year.

