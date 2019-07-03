This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LMFM apologises to Gerry Adams over 'false and defamatory' comments about IRA murder

The comments were made during interviews on two days earlier this year.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 11:10 AM
15 minutes ago 1,237 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4707944
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

LMFM HAS ISSUED an apology to Gerry Adams over comments made about him in relation to the IRA murder of Louth farmer Tom Oliver in 1991.

The comments were made about the former Sinn Féin leader during interviews broadcast on The Michael Reade Show in February this year.

Tom Oliver was tortured and murdered by members of the Provisional IRA in 1991, after he reportedly passed information about the group to gardaí.

An apology to the Louth TD was read out at the start of the show this morning.

It said:

On 14 and 15 February 2019, during interviews broadcast on The Michael Reade Show, a number of false and defamatory comments were made regarding Gerry Adams TD concerning the murder of Tom Oliver.
We unreservedly retract these false statements, which we acknowledge should not have been broadcast in the first place. We apologise unreservedly to Mr Adams.

Adams welcomed the retraction, and thanked his solicitor for his efforts in a case against the station.

“I welcome LMFM’s apology and its unreserved retraction of ‘false and defamatory’ comments that were made on the Michael Reade Show in February concerning the murder of Tom Oliver,” he said.

Adams previously complained to the Press Ombudsman about an article about Oliver’s murder, which appeared on the front page of the Irish Independent newspaper and was based on an interview he gave to LMFM.

However, the Press Council rejected his complaint in a decision last year.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie