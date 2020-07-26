Quiz: How much do you know about lobsters (and some other crustaceans and a select few molluscs)?

SOME 6,000 LOBSTERS were seized by fishery authorities in Co Wexford during the week.

A large number of these were illegally caught.

A huge amount of effort goes into both sustainable fishing and the protection of these species, meaning this sort of discovery is massively unwelcome.

“The volume of such a find of undersize lobsters is both significant for the future viability of the fishery and concerning given the scale of the find,” Dr Susan Steele, chair of the Sea Fisheries Protection Agency, said.

