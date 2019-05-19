There are around 50 'new Irish' running for council seats. We hit the trail with three of them in Dublin

AS THE MIGRANT community grows in Ireland, more residents with non-Irish backgrounds are setting their sights on seats in their local councils.

The 2014 local elections saw 31 ‘new Irish’ candidates running across the country, with just two gaining enough votes secure local authority seats.

This year’s local elections see roughly 50 candidates with migrant backgrounds, from destinations as far afield as Mauritius and India, running.

We hit the trail this week with three Dublin residents running in this year’s elections to find out what their experience has been like.

Watch the video for our full report.