This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

There are around 50 'new Irish' running for council seats. We hit the trail with three of them in Dublin

Candidates with backgrounds in countries as far afield as Mauritius and India are running.

By Andrew Roberts Sunday 19 May 2019, 9:50 AM
1 hour ago 3,181 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4639796

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

AS THE MIGRANT community grows in Ireland, more residents with non-Irish backgrounds are setting their sights on seats in their local councils. 

The 2014 local elections saw 31 ‘new Irish’ candidates running across the country, with just two gaining enough votes secure local authority seats. 

This year’s local elections see roughly 50 candidates with migrant backgrounds, from destinations as far afield as Mauritius and India, running. 

We hit the trail this week with three Dublin residents running in this year’s elections to find out what their experience has been like. 

Watch the video for our full report. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie