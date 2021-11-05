Revenue has extended the Local Property Tax deadline until Wednesday evening

REVENUE HAS EXTENDED the deadline to file a Local Property Tax return to 5pm on Wednesday 10 November.

The original deadline was this Sunday. However Revenue has noted that this year is the first that property values are being re-evaluated since the Local Property Tax was introduced.

It has also recognised that submitting a return can cause “a degree of stress and worry,” particularly for member of the public who don’t engage with Revenue often.

People who have not filed their return yet have been advised to do it through the LPT Online Portal, MyGov.ie or Revenue Online Services.

93% of property owners who have already filed their return have done it online.

However, for people who can’t access those services, the opening hours at Revenue’s call centre have been extended.

Agents can be contacted at 01 7383626.

Friday, 5 November: 08.00 – 16.30

Saturday, 6 November: 09.30 – 13.30

Sunday, 7 November: 09.30 – 13.30

Monday, 8 November: 08.00 – 20.00

Tuesday, 9 November: 08.00 – 20.00

Wednesday, 10 November : 08.00 – 17.00

Standard opening hours will be restored after the LPT deadline passes.

People who have submitted a written query about the Local Property Tax in advance of the date will be treated as having complied with requirements, as long as the return’s filed soon after the issue is resolved.