This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

London police officer in serious condition as man (56) charged with attempted murder after attack

Muhammed Rodwan is set to appear in court tomorrow morning.

By Sean Murray Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 10:16 PM
31 minutes ago 3,429 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4758291
A screengrab from a video taken at the scene in Leyton, east London.
Image: PA Images
A screengrab from a video taken at the scene in Leyton, east London.
A screengrab from a video taken at the scene in Leyton, east London.
Image: PA Images

AN OFFICER WITH the London Metropolitan Police remains in a serious but stable condition this evening, after he was assaulted in the east of the city last night.

The incident occurred in the Leyton area, and police today charged a 56-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Muhammed Rodwan has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

The 28-year-old officer’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

His family have been informed and are receiving support from family liaison officers.

 Comments have been closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie