London police officer in serious condition as man (56) charged with attempted murder after attack

A screengrab from a video taken at the scene in Leyton, east London.

A screengrab from a video taken at the scene in Leyton, east London.

AN OFFICER WITH the London Metropolitan Police remains in a serious but stable condition this evening, after he was assaulted in the east of the city last night.

The incident occurred in the Leyton area, and police today charged a 56-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Muhammed Rodwan has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

The 28-year-old officer’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

His family have been informed and are receiving support from family liaison officers.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons