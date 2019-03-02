This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Anger and sympathies after 17-year-old girl stabbed to death in London park

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “filled with anger” by knife crime among young people.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 3:33 PM
30 minutes ago 3,529 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4521146
Police at the scene of the stabbing.
Image: Victoria Jones/PA Images
Police at the scene of the stabbing.
Police at the scene of the stabbing.
Image: Victoria Jones/PA Images

LONDON MAYOR SADIQ Khan has been among those to share their anger after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in the city last night. 

The teenage girl died from a stab injury in an east London park with police saying they were called to the scene at about 9.25 pm yesterday evening. 

The girl was pronounced dead an hour later in the park located close to St Neot’s Road in Harold Hill.

Metropolitan Police have said that a murder investigation has been launched and the girl’s next-of-kin have been informed. 

“Yesterday a 17-year-old girl lost her life, and I want to express my deepest sympathies to this girl’s family and friends. Her death is a tragedy,” detective chief superintendent John Ross said this morning.

I can reassure them and the whole community that we are doing everything possible to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible.

“It is days like these that really do highlight how we must continue to work tirelessly with our partners and the public to tackle knife crime.”

Reacting to the tragedy, London’s Mayor said that he was “devastated” by the girl’s death and that thoughts go out to her family. 

“It fills me with anger that violent criminals are targeting young Londoners with their whole lives before them. I encourage anyone with information to contact the police,” Khan said this morning.  

Harold Hill fatal stabbing Flowers placed at the scene this morning. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Images

The Metropolitan Police has also made an appeal for information and said that officers will be on extra patrols in the area in the coming days. 

“I am urging any witnesses, anyone who saw anything suspicious or anyone with information about the incident to contact police and share what they know,” Ross said.

“There will be additional police patrols in and around the Harold Hill area in the coming days, and anyone with any information should please speak with those officers.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man shot dead in front garden of west Dublin home named locally
    175,099  94
    2
    		Victim of fatal Clondalkin stabbing named locally as mother-of-three Cathy Ward
    114,621  73
    3
    		Guinness Storehouse ordered to pay woman €2,000 after questioning suitability for 'young' workplace
    76,287  40
    Fora
    1
    		Overcoming the 'trough of disillusionment': How VR and AR are finding their second wind
    141  0
    2
    		Here are three ways to ensure Ireland adapts to its increasingly complex economy
    18  0
    The42
    1
    		'The doctor said, 'You're going to be hit by a bus here'' - Monaghan star's six-hour open-heart surgery
    26,936  4
    2
    		'I wouldn't change one thing about my time at Munster. It has made me a better person'
    26,645  36
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,853  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		If you've been dreaming of getting fillers, you might reconsider after this week's Late Late Show
    18,448  0
    2
    		"I'm no homewrecker": What we learned from Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk if you can't be arsed watching
    6,555  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,964  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    HEALTH
    Opinion: 'E-cigarettes may be an effective tobacco cessation tool but at what cost to society'?
    Opinion: 'E-cigarettes may be an effective tobacco cessation tool but at what cost to society'?
    Poll: How do you feel about religious symbols in hospitals?
    'Look in my child's eyes and tell him his life is not worth saving': Parents call for access to medication
    HIGH COURT
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Man who ran HSE copycat website claims it helped 'save five or six women and babies from abortion'
    Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter
    GARDAí
    Man to be charged after mother-of-three killed in Clondalkin
    Man to be charged after mother-of-three killed in Clondalkin
    Third person arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick
    Garda fear more violence as David Lynch (42) becomes latest victim of Clondalkin drugs feud

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie