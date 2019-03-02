Anger and sympathies after 17-year-old girl stabbed to death in London park

Police at the scene of the stabbing.

LONDON MAYOR SADIQ Khan has been among those to share their anger after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in the city last night.

The teenage girl died from a stab injury in an east London park with police saying they were called to the scene at about 9.25 pm yesterday evening.

The girl was pronounced dead an hour later in the park located close to St Neot’s Road in Harold Hill.

Metropolitan Police have said that a murder investigation has been launched and the girl’s next-of-kin have been informed.

“Yesterday a 17-year-old girl lost her life, and I want to express my deepest sympathies to this girl’s family and friends. Her death is a tragedy,” detective chief superintendent John Ross said this morning.

I can reassure them and the whole community that we are doing everything possible to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible.

“It is days like these that really do highlight how we must continue to work tirelessly with our partners and the public to tackle knife crime.”

Reacting to the tragedy, London’s Mayor said that he was “devastated” by the girl’s death and that thoughts go out to her family.

“It fills me with anger that violent criminals are targeting young Londoners with their whole lives before them. I encourage anyone with information to contact the police,” Khan said this morning.

Flowers placed at the scene this morning. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Images

The Metropolitan Police has also made an appeal for information and said that officers will be on extra patrols in the area in the coming days.

“I am urging any witnesses, anyone who saw anything suspicious or anyone with information about the incident to contact police and share what they know,” Ross said.

“There will be additional police patrols in and around the Harold Hill area in the coming days, and anyone with any information should please speak with those officers.”