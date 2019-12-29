This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 29 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

London synagogue and shops daubed in anti-Semitic graffiti on Hanukkah

The Jewish holy symbol alongside the numbers “9 11” was spray-painted in red and purple on several premises.

By Press Association Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 12:55 PM
5 minutes ago 315 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4949366

graffiti Source: PA Images

A SYNAGOGUE AND several shops in north London have been daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

The Jewish holy symbol alongside the numbers “9 11” was spray-painted in red and purple on several premises in the Hampstead and Belsize Park area, including South Hampstead Synagogue.

The graffiti references an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jews are responsible for the 9/11 terror attack.

Police have said they are investigating the racially motivated hate crime after receiving reports of the vandalism at 11.30pm yesterday. 

Conservative councillor for Hampstead Oliver Cooper said he spent this morning patrolling the neighbourhood after “appalled” residents alerted the Community Security Trust (CST) charity, which works to protect the Jewish community.

Cooper told the PA news agency: “My first reaction was shock and horror.

“I’ve had to report anti-Semitic graffiti in Hampstead a number of times before, including by a banned neo-Nazi group, but I have never seen anything approaching this extent.”

He added: “I was alerted to these incidents by a number of neighbours, who had reported it to the Community Security Trust.

“I spent this morning walking around Hampstead to find all the locations so that they could be removed as quickly as possible, and to reassure residents that were naturally appalled by it that the police and CST were already aware and taking it as seriously as it deserved to be.”

Cooper said he came across the graffiti in nine places, and others also posted photographs of the markings on Twitter.

Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn Tulip Siddiq condemned the vandalism as “unbelievable, senseless, disgusting anti-Semitism at the heart of our community”.

She added: “I am in touch with Camden Council and Borough Commander (Raj) Kohli regarding clean-up and attempting to find these criminals – we must all stay vigilant in order to continue the fight against this hatred.”

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have yet been made.

Inspector Kev Hailes said: “This is clearly a concerning incident and one we are taking seriously.

Related Read

29.12.19 Five people stabbed at New York rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration

“We have liaised with our partners in order to remove the graffiti and various inquiries are under way to find who is responsible.

“Officers will be on patrol throughout the area in order to provide some reassurance to local communities. Please approach us if you have any questions or concerns.”

Police have asked anyone who saw anything suspicious last night to call them on 101.

The incident comes after five people were stabbed at a rabbi’s home north of New York last night.

A knifeman attacked a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, before fleeing in a vehicle at around 10pm, police said.

The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month.

Responding to the graffiti in London, the Board of Deputies of British Jews wrote on Twitter: “This is a reminder that antisemitism is still with us. Thanks @CST_UK for reporting to @MPSCamden. We hope action is taken to find & punish the perpetrators. Let’s all work to defeat antisemitism in 2020!”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie