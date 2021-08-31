Sailor rescued after yacht's engine failed off Old Head of Kinsale

THE RNLI RESCUED a lone sailor today off the coast of Cork today near the old Head of Kinsale.

The Courtmacsherry All-Weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat was called out 2pm to the aid of a 30-foot Yacht with a one sailor on board that got into difficulties two miles south-west of the Old Head of Kinsale when the yacht experience engine failure and sail blow out.

Coxswain Sean O’Farrell and a five-member crew attended to the yacht after an alert from the Coastguard.

In a statement, the RNLI said that “once the lifeboat reached the casualty at 2.26pm, Lifeboat Coxswain Sean O Farrell assessed the situation and as the casualty was completely disabled and conditions at sea were worsening, a decision was taken to put the lifeboat towline on board the yacht and proceed under tow to the nearest port of Kinsale”.

“Conditions at sea today were fresh and blustery Force 5 winds with strong three-metre swells off the Old Head,” the RNLI said.

The lifeboat towed the yacht back to the Harbour Marina in Kinsale, arriving at 4.30pm.

“The sailor was mighty pleased to see the lifeboat today and expressed his extreme thanks to all involved in today’s rescue,” the RNLI said.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat voluntary Deputy Launching Authority Vincent O’Donovan said that “with the freshening winds today, it was great to reach the casualty so quickly and give the lone sailor the comfort that he required”.

“Great praise is due again for the fast response of all the crew and officers who left their workplaces and rushed to the station, in order to help a fellow seaman in distress at sea this afternoon,” he said.

The crew were Coxswain Sean O’Farrell, mechanic Stuart Russell and crewmembers Mark John Gannon, Dara Gannon, Dave Philips and Dean Hennessy.