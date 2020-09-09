This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Advertisement

Long-lost war medal belonging to Dublin native recovered following years of research

Dubliner James Murray fought for Britain in the Second Boer War and the First World War.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 10:30 PM
55 minutes ago 5,096 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5200498
Gerard ‘Del’ Delaney presenting James Murray’s victory medal to James’s great grandson Dr John Murray
Image: Sue Delaney/PA Images
Gerard ‘Del’ Delaney presenting James Murray’s victory medal to James’s great grandson Dr John Murray
Gerard ‘Del’ Delaney presenting James Murray’s victory medal to James’s great grandson Dr John Murray
Image: Sue Delaney/PA Images

A LONG-LOST medal belonging to a World War I veteran from Dublin has been recovered following years of research.

The medal belonged to soldier James Murray who first joined the British army as a young man and fought with the Royal Dublin Fusiliers during the Second Boer War (1899-1902).

During the First World War Murray re-enlisted with his old regiment and participated in both the Battle of Messines and the Passchendaele offensive in 1917.

He received two separate commendations for gallantry and also the Military Medal for Bravery during those significant actions.

NUI Galway academic Dr John Murray had been researching his great grandfather over a number of years.

He said: “During the Great War James had to leave behind a very young family, including my own grandfather Michael who was only three years old.

“They must have waited very anxiously at home for him during all of the times he faced extreme danger in the trenches of the Western Front.

“He was immensely brave and experienced a number of highs and lows in life.

“It was a privilege to unearth his life-story, and also something of an emotional roller-coaster.”

James Murray was reunited with his young family following the Armistice and returned to working class life in Dublin.

He died in 1949 and his widow Jane survived him by some 28 years.

Tragedy struck in 1963 when her dilapidated tenement home on Fenian Street catastrophically collapsed, killing two young girls.

Mrs Murray lost everything in the disaster, and the event helped to precipitate the Dublin housing crisis of the 1960s, which eventually led to the clearing of the remaining tenement slums and the reshaping of Dublin’s urban landscape.

During the course of his investigation Dr Murray discovered that eight years previously someone else had been searching for information online about the Great War soldier.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gerard “Del” Delaney, originally from Dublin and now living in the UK, had inherited some old medals from his mother and one of them, a First World War Victory Medal, clearly bore Murray’s name and regimental number on the rim.

The pair made contact through a member of an online military discussion forum.

Delaney, himself a decorated former soldier with the Royal Logistic Corps, said: “I was never quite sure how James’s medal came to be in my family’s possession, particularly as no clear relationship could be traced back to him.

“When John and I first spoke by phone, I immediately realised the importance of returning this precious item to James’s direct descendants.”

Delaney and John Murray finally met for the first time in Dublin last year and Private James Murray’s Victory Medal was presented back to the Murray family.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie