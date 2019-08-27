Memorial events to mark 40 years since IRA killings of Lord Mountbatten and Warrenpoint soldiers

Lord Louis Mountbatten, who was killed when the IRA blew up his fishing boat off the coast Sligo in 1979

Lord Louis Mountbatten, who was killed when the IRA blew up his fishing boat off the coast Sligo in 1979

SEPARATE EVENTS WILL take place today to mark the 40th anniversary of the killings of Lord Louis Mountbatten in Co Sligo and 18 British soldiers in Co Down.

The killings took place on one of the deadliest days of the Troubles, when 22 people died at the hands of the IRA in two separate incidents on both sides of the border.

Lord Mountbatten, a second cousin of Queen Elizabeth and high-profile British diplomat, was killed by provisionals when a bomb detonated on his fishing boat off the coast of Mullaghmore in Co Sligo.

Two members of his family were also killed in the blast, including his 14 year-old grandson Nicholas, as well as 15 year-old Paul Maxwell, a young crew member from Co Fermanagh.

One man, Thomas McMahon, was later convicted of the killings, but was subsequently released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Maxwell’s mother Mary Hornsey will return to Mullaghmore today to attend a cross-community memorial prayer service and see a cross erected on the coastline near the scene of the explosion.

She told the Times of London that she believes the incident should be treated as a war crime, and described the day the event took place as ‘Bloody Monday’.

Mary Hornsey holds a painting of her 15-year-old son Paul Maxwell at her home earlier this month Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A number of hours later, an IRA ambush at Narrow Water close to Warrenpoint in Co Down saw two bombs detonated, killing 18 British soldiers.

Most were members of the Parachute Regiment, and the incident was the greatest single loss of life for the British Army during the Troubles.

The Belfast Telegraph also reports that a memorial service will take place at the scene of the explosion later today.