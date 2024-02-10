Man dies after being hit by lorry in Meath

A MAN HAS died after he was hit by a lorry last night in Co Meath.

Gardaí remain at the scene of the fatal road crash that occurred last night at about 9.30pm on the N2 at Knavinstown, Ashbourne, Co Meath.

A pedestrian was hit by a lorry in the incident and was announced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning and the road is expected to reopen shortly.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N2 in the Knavinstown area between 9.15pm and 9.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.