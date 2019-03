ONE LUCKY WINNER picked up the top prize in the Lotto last night.

A punter who bought the ticket in Louth won the jackpot in last night’s draw.

They picked up a cool €2,497,727.

The win comes following a family syndicate last week picking up €175 million in the Euromillions. They picked up their prize on Friday.

The winners from the Naul in north Dublin described themselves as a “very close family” and pledged to split the win between different members.

Last night’s winning numbers were 1 3 7 27 31 44 and the bonus number was 19.