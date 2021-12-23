Poll: Would you buy a ticket for a 'must be won' lotto draw?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
WITH THE NATIONAL Lottery’s jackpot prize unclaimed for over six months the operator of the gambling game is seeking regulatory approval for a “must-be-won” draw.
The Lotto jackpot, which was last won on 5 June, has been the focus of controversy recently as the number of draws without a winner continues to pile up.
The top prize has been capped at €19.06 million since early October.
Premier Lotteries Ireland said a must-win draw would provide certainty to Lotto players regarding the latest date on which the record jackpot can be won.
