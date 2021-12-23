#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Would you buy a ticket for a 'must be won' lotto draw?

It could be you.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 8:40 AM
21 minutes ago 4,705 Views
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

WITH THE NATIONAL Lottery’s jackpot prize unclaimed for over six months the operator of the gambling game is seeking regulatory approval for a “must-be-won” draw.

The Lotto jackpot, which was last won on 5 June, has been the focus of controversy recently as the number of draws without a winner continues to pile up. 

The top prize has been capped at €19.06 million since early October.

Premier Lotteries Ireland said a must-win draw would provide certainty to Lotto players regarding the latest date on which the record jackpot can be won.

Irrespective of whether you play the ‘normal’ Lotto on a regular or occasional basis (or whether you never play it) let us know below if you’d be likely to buy a ticket for this unusual draw.


Poll Results:

Yes (336)
No (64)
No interest/ no opinion (23)



About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

