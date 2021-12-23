Poll: Would you buy a ticket for a 'must be won' lotto draw?

WITH THE NATIONAL Lottery’s jackpot prize unclaimed for over six months the operator of the gambling game is seeking regulatory approval for a “must-be-won” draw.

The Lotto jackpot, which was last won on 5 June, has been the focus of controversy recently as the number of draws without a winner continues to pile up.

The top prize has been capped at €19.06 million since early October.

Premier Lotteries Ireland said a must-win draw would provide certainty to Lotto players regarding the latest date on which the record jackpot can be won.

