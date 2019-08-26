This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
€11 million jackpot winner makes contact with National Lottery

The jackpot – the highest in over two years – was won last Wednesday.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 26 Aug 2019, 4:25 PM
1 hour ago 9,440 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4782919
Image: Shutterstock/JohannesS
Image: Shutterstock/JohannesS

THE WINNER OF the highest Lotto jackpot in two years has made contact with the National Lottery to claim their prize. 

The National Lottery confirmed today that the winning ticketholder of last Wednesday’s €11.2 million jackpot has contacted them. 

The prize had been rolling over since mid-June. The winning numbers are 10, 13, 23, 24, 25, 44 and bonus number is 12. 

The National Lottery had been encouraging Lotto players in Wicklow and the surrounding areas to check their tickets for the winning numbers after the winning ticket was sold at Texaco Service Station and Spar Express in Enniskerry. 

“We can confirm that we have been contacted this morning by the lucky ticketholder and arrangements are currently being made for the claim to be made when the winner is ready to collect their prize,” a National Lottery spokesperson said. 

The ticket-holder will become the 22nd Lotto player in Ireland to have won over €10 million. This win is the 15th highest jackpot since the Lotto was launched in 1988. 

