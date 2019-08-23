This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Winning Lotto ticket worth €11.2 million sold in Enniskerry shop

The ticket-holder has yet to come forward.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 23 Aug 2019, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 8,436 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4778876
Spar shop in Enniskerry that sold the winning Lotto ticket.
Image: Google Street View
Spar shop in Enniskerry that sold the winning Lotto ticket.
Spar shop in Enniskerry that sold the winning Lotto ticket.
Image: Google Street View

THE TICKET FOR the highest Lotto jackpot win in two years was sold at Texaco Service Station and Spar Express in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. 

The prize stands at €11,225,280 after rolling over since mid-June. The winning numbers are 10, 13, 23, 24, 25, 44 and bonus number is 12. 

However, the winner has not yet come forward. The ticket was sold on Wednesday, the day of the draw. 

The National Lottery is encouraging Lotto players in Wicklow and the surrounding areas to check their tickets for the winning numbers. 

Owner of the Enniskerry shop Ken O’Connor and his staff will be celebrating selling the winning ticket at the store at 11am today.  

O’Connor previously sold a Lotto jackpot ticket worth over €5.7 million at another of his Spar stores in Rathfarnham last October. 

“We heard the news yesterday that the winning ticket was sold in Wicklow but we had no idea it was us until last night, it’s just fantastic,” he said.  

The ticket-holder will become the 22nd Lotto player in Ireland to have won over €10 million. This win is the 15th highest jackpot since the Lotto was launched in 1988. 

People are told to check their tickets and contact the prize claims team on 01 836 4444 if they have the winning numbers.  

