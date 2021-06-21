#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 June 2021
Man (40s) dies in Louth car crash

The incident happened around 2pm today.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 21 Jun 2021, 8:18 PM
1 hour ago 7,897 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5473251
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a car crash in Louth this afternoon. 

The incident happened at Cookstown in Ardee at around 2pm. 

The collision involved a car and a lorry and occurred. The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later. The lorry driver was uninjured.
 
The man’s body has since been removed to the morgue at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them. Any road users who were travelling in the Cookstown area between 1.50pm -2.10pm this afternoon, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

