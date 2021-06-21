Man (40s) dies in Louth car crash

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a car crash in Louth this afternoon.

The incident happened at Cookstown in Ardee at around 2pm.

The collision involved a car and a lorry and occurred. The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later. The lorry driver was uninjured.



The man’s body has since been removed to the morgue at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them. Any road users who were travelling in the Cookstown area between 1.50pm -2.10pm this afternoon, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.