Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 28 November 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Niall O'Connor/The Journal There could be significant delays.
Red Line

Luas services between The Point and Smithfield stopped after collision between car and tram

No injuries have been reported.
3.5k
0
52 minutes ago

A COLLISION HAS taken place between a Luas tram and a car in Smithfield, Dublin this afternoon.

The service’s website says that services between Smithfield and The Point have stopped. 

On X, formerly Twitter, the service said tickets for the tram are valid on Dublin buses for those affected by the delays and apologised.

There is minimal damage to the vehicle and the tram and its understood the tram has since moved on and cleared the tracks.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the collision on Queen Street.

IMG_6585 Niall O'Connor / The Journal There has been minimal damage done to the car and the tram. No injuries have been reported. Niall O'Connor / The Journal / The Journal

A spokesperson for gardaí said no injuries have been reported and told The Journal that Queen Street in Dublin City is currently open for use.

It is also understood that there could be a significant delay as workers with Luas bring the damaged tram back to the depot.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags