Luas services between The Point and Smithfield stopped after collision between car and tram

A COLLISION HAS taken place between a Luas tram and a car in Smithfield, Dublin this afternoon.

The service’s website says that services between Smithfield and The Point have stopped.

On X, formerly Twitter, the service said tickets for the tram are valid on Dublin buses for those affected by the delays and apologised.

There is minimal damage to the vehicle and the tram and its understood the tram has since moved on and cleared the tracks.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the collision on Queen Street.

Niall O'Connor / The Journal There has been minimal damage done to the car and the tram. No injuries have been reported. Niall O'Connor / The Journal / The Journal

A spokesperson for gardaí said no injuries have been reported and told The Journal that Queen Street in Dublin City is currently open for use.

It is also understood that there could be a significant delay as workers with Luas bring the damaged tram back to the depot.