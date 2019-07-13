This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Luas Green Line is down due to an issue with the overhead power line

An issue was discovered with the pantographs, which is the device on the tram that connects it to the overhead lines.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 12:34 PM
16 minutes ago 662 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4723122
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE LUAS GREEN line is down, meaning there is no Luas service between St Stephen’s Green and Brides Glen due to a suspected fault with the overhead power lines.

The Luas said that due to the nature of the fault, it does not expect services to resume this afternoon or into the early evening.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus, and there’s a limited Luas bus in operation between Brides Glen and Stillorgan, where the bus will stop at all Luas stops between those two destinations.

Customers will need to exit this bus at Stillorgan to travel further north by Dublin Bus. The approximate frequency of this bus service is every 15-20 minutes.

There is also a limited tram service operating between Broombridge and Dawson. The frequency of trams between these two stops in both directions is around 15 minutes.

 The Luas Red Line is operating normally.

The problem

Luas maintenance staff are working to fix a technical fault on the Green Line overhead power lines, which was discovered last night when the trams were undergoing their regular inspection.

Some tram pantographs were slightly damaged on inspection indicating an issue with the overhead power line.

The pantograph is the device on the top of the tram that connects the electrical power from the overhead lines to the tram.

Technicians are working to identify where the fault is. It is not possible to operate a tram service on the Green Line until the technicians identify what and where the problem is.

To operate trams in the affected area could result in significant damage to the overhead lines resulting in significantly extended downtime.

Luas Customer Care thanked its customers for their patience and apologised for this inconvenience.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

