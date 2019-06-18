Bomb squad called to Lurgan graveyard after police searching for drugs find 'suspicious object'

A GRAVEYARD IN Lurgan was closed yesterday after police found a suspicious device as they searched the area for drugs.

The PSNI closed St Colman’s Cemetery as a public safety operation got underway.

“Officers attended the cemetery at Tarry Lane in Lurgan yesterday to conduct a search of the grounds as part of an ongoing operation into illegal drugs activity.

“A suspicious object was discovered, which forced us to close the cemetery and set up cordons,” Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said.

ATO attended the scene a short while after. The object was then taken away for further forensic examination.

“I want to thank the community for their patience while a public safety operation was conducted, however, when it comes to keeping people safe we take no chances.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I want to appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone with any information, to contact police in Lurgan on 101,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor also urged people with any concerns or information about illegal drugs activity to contact police on 101.