This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bomb squad called to Lurgan graveyard after police searching for drugs find 'suspicious object'

The object was then taken away for further forensic examination.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 7:39 AM
18 minutes ago 471 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4686865
ST Coleman's Cemetery in Lurgan.
Image: Google Maps
ST Coleman's Cemetery in Lurgan.
ST Coleman's Cemetery in Lurgan.
Image: Google Maps

A GRAVEYARD IN Lurgan was closed yesterday after police found a suspicious device as they searched the area for drugs. 

The PSNI closed St Colman’s Cemetery as a public safety operation got underway. 

“Officers attended the cemetery at Tarry Lane in Lurgan yesterday to conduct a search of the grounds as part of an ongoing operation into illegal drugs activity. 

“A suspicious object was discovered, which forced us to close the cemetery and set up cordons,” Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said.

ATO attended the scene a short while after. The object was then taken away for further forensic examination. 

“I want to thank the community for their patience while a public safety operation was conducted, however, when it comes to keeping people safe we take no chances.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I want to appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone with any information, to contact police in Lurgan on 101,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor also urged people with any concerns or information about illegal drugs activity to contact police on 101. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie