46-year-old man arrested in connection with Lyra McKee murder

The PSNI confirmed that the man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 3:13 PM
Image: Image: PSNI/The McKee family
Image: Image: PSNI/The McKee family

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. 

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed today that a man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave police station for questioning. 

A number of items were also seized and taken for further examination, the PSNI confirmed. 

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “Since Lyra was murdered following violent disorder in Creggan in Derry/Londonderry on 18th April, our investigation has received widespread support from the community.”

“I still want to hear from anyone who has any information and would appeal to the public to contact my team of detectives on 101. Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The PSNI’s major investigations team carried out searches at properties in the Northland Road and Creggan areas of Derry this morning. 

Lyra McKee, a 29-year-old journalist, died after shots were fired in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan during rioting on 18 April.

The New IRA confirmed responsibility, and offered its “full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death”.

The PSNI have made several arrests since McKee’s murder in April. In May, two men appeared in court in Derry charged with rioting on the night that McKee was shot dead.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

