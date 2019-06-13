Delays expected after part of M1-M50 slip road closed due to HGV breakdown

THE SLIP ROAD from the M1 southbound and the M50 was blocked earlier this morning, leading to long delays along the busy motorway.

Traffic is quite busy between J4 Donabate and Junction 2 at Dublin Airport, according to AA Roadwatch.

An update from Transport Infrastructure Ireland said that the road was blocked by a broken-down HGV (heavy goods vehicle), and that services were on the scene.

The broken down vehicle has since been moved to the hard shoulder of the route, but the long delays remain.