Motorcyclist killed in crash on M1 in north Dublin

The approach to junction 6 on the M1.

A MOTORCYCLIST WAS killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened on the M1 motorway yesterday evening.

The crash happened at about 7.15pm on the northbound side of the motorway near junction 6 Balbriggan.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and nobody else was injured in the incident.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Any witnesses to the crash are being told to contact gardaí at Balbriggan Garda Station, as is anyone who may have dashcam footage and were in the area at the time.