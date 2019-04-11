This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 11 April, 2019
'Rubberneckers are causing delays': Crash on M50 northbound causes brief closure

The section of the motorway has been reopened but delays remain.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 10:12 AM
An image of the crash shared by Dublin Fire Brigade.
Image: Twitter/DubFireBrigade
Image: Twitter/DubFireBrigade

THERE ARE DELAYS on the northbound side of the M50 motorway in Dublin following a crash between junctions 11 and 12.

All northbound traffic between the two junctions had been closed for a period causing significant tailbacks. Two lanes have now been reopened and traffic is easing but motorists are still being warned of delays. 

Delays were reported back to junction 13 but are expected to improve now that two lanes have been reopened.  

“Traffic is moving through slowly and motorists are to expect delays due to the high volume of traffic at this location,” gardaí have said.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash between Firhouse and Tallaght and Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a warning about rubbernecking on the other side of the motorway. 

“Rubberneckers are causing delays southbound. Avoid the area,” Dublin Fire Brigade said in a tweet.

The emergency service also asked motorists to be aware of workers at the scene. 

