'Rubberneckers are causing delays': Crash on M50 northbound causes brief closure

An image of the crash shared by Dublin Fire Brigade.

THERE ARE DELAYS on the northbound side of the M50 motorway in Dublin following a crash between junctions 11 and 12.

All northbound traffic between the two junctions had been closed for a period causing significant tailbacks. Two lanes have now been reopened and traffic is easing but motorists are still being warned of delays.

Delays were reported back to junction 13 but are expected to improve now that two lanes have been reopened.

“Traffic is moving through slowly and motorists are to expect delays due to the high volume of traffic at this location,” gardaí have said.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash between Firhouse and Tallaght and Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a warning about rubbernecking on the other side of the motorway.

“Rubberneckers are causing delays southbound. Avoid the area,” Dublin Fire Brigade said in a tweet.

The emergency service also asked motorists to be aware of workers at the scene.