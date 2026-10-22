'The generosity is overwhelming': Victims of M9 crash give update, as GoFundMe reaches €833k

THE WOMEN INJURED in the M9 crash have thanked the public for their “generosity” as a fundraiser set up to support them has surpassed €833,000.

Sisters Alma and Niamh Kinsella, aged in their 30s, their younger sister Ella Hendricken, who is in her 20s, and their seven-year-old nephew were on their way to the airport on 16 August when their car was hit by a BMW that was being driven the wrong direction on the motorway.

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In an update given on their GoFundMe page today, the sisters said it’s “difficult to find the words” to express how grateful they are for the support they’ve received since.

“Throughout this journey, we have been reminded of the incredible kindness and compassion that exists in the world. The love and support we have received from so many people has meant more to us than words could ever express,” they wrote.

They said the money has given them and their family “practical support, comfort and reassurance for the future”.

“To everyone who has donated, sent messages, offered well-wishes, kept us in your thoughts and prayers, or reached out to show their support, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the sisters said.

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“The generosity shown by people in our own community, across Ireland and further afield has been truly overwhelming.”

The GoFundMe was set up by their friend Bryan Curley.

If you would like to view the fundraiser, you can do so at this link, which takes you to the GoFundMe page.