Thursday 26 August 2021
Macron says France 'not putting pressure' on Ireland over corporation tax rate

The French president said he believes that Ireland and France will “find the right path” together.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 4:25 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron at Aras an Uachtarain today.
FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron has said he is “not putting pressure” on Ireland over its corporation tax rate.

The French president made the remarks today following a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“I’m not the one to put pressure on my friend. We cooperate and we work very well together,” the French leader said in a joint press conference alongside Martin.

Macron added that what Ireland has managed to achieve with its economy is unique. However, he added that the post-Covid world requires a change in the “classical business model.”

But this is for you to lead and decide for yourself, this is not for France to put pressure. 

France is one of the main proponents of an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) plan to create a global 15% minimum rate of corporation tax.

The plan has put Ireland under significant pressure to raise its already controversial 12.5% rate.

“I think the OECD framework does make sense in such a context. And I want to believe that we will find the right path together in order to deliver a common framework and to deliver this minimal taxation, because I do believe it makes sense,” Macron added.

The Taoiseach said that Ireland has had constructive engagements with the OECD process over the proposed global tax rate.

“There are significant challenges for us in respect of this process, but be in no doubt that we will engage constructively in the process, and there’s some journey yet to go in relation to that,” the Taoiseach said.

Macron and Martin also discussed the situation in Afghanistan including the Irish Army Rangers coordination with French military to aid Irish citizens looking to leave the country.

Macron is accompanied on the official visit by France’s Ministers of Europe, Foreign Affairs, the Economy, Finance and Recovery, and its Secretary of State for European Affairs.

This evening President Higgins and his wife Sabina will host a working dinner in honour of the French President.

