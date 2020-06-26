This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 26 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 26 Jun 2020, 7:53 AM
44 minutes ago 2,212 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5133586
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOVERNMENT: The votes from all three parties who balloted their members on the programme for government will be counted today with results due in at around 6pm. 

2. #TOURISM: Travel restrictions between Ireland and a ‘green list’ of other countries will be lifted on 9 July.

3. #YOUNG PEOPLE: Most children and adolescents experience mild symptoms when diagnosed with Covid-19 and only a small number die from the disease.

4. #MASS: An exception will be made to the 50-person limit for mass gatherings in Phase Three for places of worship from Monday.

5. #UNITED STATES: Texas has halted steps to reopen its economy after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #FOOD: The school meals programme is set to be extended over the summer in a decision that affects 250,000 children across the country.  

7. #POLICING: The US House of Representatives has approved a sweeping police reform bill in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.

8. #PHASE THREE: Here is what a visit to an art gallery will look like after they reopen their doors on Monday. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie