The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOVERNMENT: The votes from all three parties who balloted their members on the programme for government will be counted today with results due in at around 6pm.

2. #TOURISM: Travel restrictions between Ireland and a ‘green list’ of other countries will be lifted on 9 July.

3. #YOUNG PEOPLE: Most children and adolescents experience mild symptoms when diagnosed with Covid-19 and only a small number die from the disease.

4. #MASS: An exception will be made to the 50-person limit for mass gatherings in Phase Three for places of worship from Monday.

5. #UNITED STATES: Texas has halted steps to reopen its economy after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

6. #FOOD: The school meals programme is set to be extended over the summer in a decision that affects 250,000 children across the country.

7. #POLICING: The US House of Representatives has approved a sweeping police reform bill in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.

8. #PHASE THREE: Here is what a visit to an art gallery will look like after they reopen their doors on Monday.