The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #GOVERNMENT: The votes from all three parties who balloted their members on the programme for government will be counted today with results due in at around 6pm.
2. #TOURISM: Travel restrictions between Ireland and a ‘green list’ of other countries will be lifted on 9 July.
3. #YOUNG PEOPLE: Most children and adolescents experience mild symptoms when diagnosed with Covid-19 and only a small number die from the disease.
4. #MASS: An exception will be made to the 50-person limit for mass gatherings in Phase Three for places of worship from Monday.
5. #UNITED STATES: Texas has halted steps to reopen its economy after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #FOOD: The school meals programme is set to be extended over the summer in a decision that affects 250,000 children across the country.
7. #POLICING: The US House of Representatives has approved a sweeping police reform bill in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.
8. #PHASE THREE: Here is what a visit to an art gallery will look like after they reopen their doors on Monday.
COMMENTS