Boy (10) dies after road collision in Carlow

A TEN-YEAR-old boy has died following a road traffic collision in Carlow yesterday.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a collision between a cyclist and a jeep in the Ballymartin area of Borris at approximately 1.30pm yesterday.

The cyclist, a ten-year-old boy, was airlifted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage – including dash-cam – who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.