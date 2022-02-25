#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 25 February 2022
Here are the main points to know as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters day two

Explosions have been heard in Kyiv this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 25 Feb 2022, 8:05 AM
People sheltering in a Kyiv subway station in Ukraine.
Image: Emilio Morenatti
People sheltering in a Kyiv subway station in Ukraine.
People sheltering in a Kyiv subway station in Ukraine.
Image: Emilio Morenatti

EXPLOSIONS HAVE BEEN heard since before dawn in Ukrainian capital Kyiv as the Russian invasion continues. 

It has now been more than a day since Russian president Vladimir Putin announced an attack on Ukraine. 

Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting this morning and Ukrainian President Zelensky has pleaded for international help.

The nature of the explosions in Kyiv this morning is not immediately clear but US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the city “could well be under siege”.

The situation evolved quickly yesterday and details continue to emerge this morning. 

Here’s what happened since last night: 

  • More than 130 civilians and military personnel died in the first day of Ukraine’s invasion, the country’s president said. 
  • Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv but the nature of these is not yet clear. 
  • Ursula von der Leyen outlined a package of further EU financial, energy and technological sanctions against Russia aimed to deter Putin from redrawing “the map of Europe by force”.
  • Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree ordering a general mobilisation. Conscripts and reservists in all of Ukraine’s regions will be called up.
  • Zelensky also said his government has information that “subversive groups” are encroaching Kyiv.

Here’s some other updates on the situation: 

  • The UN Security Council will vote today on a resolution that would condemn Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and demand an immediate halt to Russia’s invasion and the withdrawal of all Russian troops.
  • Supply chain experts have said that Irish and European businesses should be prepared for more shortages, global shipping disruption and higher raw materials prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

