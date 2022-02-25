Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine

RUSSIA IS READY is ready to negotiate with Ukraine following their invasion yesterday morning, a Russian spokesperson has said.

The Kremlin has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a high-level delegation to Minsk for talks, according to Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Assaults by the Russian military across Ukraine have continued today, with Russian forces reaching the outskirts of the capital Kyiv on the second day of the invasion.

The Russian military says that it has captured a strategic airport outside the Ukrainian capital, claiming that Kyiv has now been cut off from the west.

The Gostomel (Hostomel) Airport was the site of intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

There have been reports of fighting on the outskirts of Kyiv today, with small arms fire and some explosions in the Obolonsky district in the north of the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that more than 130 Ukrainian civilians and military personnel died during the first day of fighting.

Zelensky called for Europeans who have combat experience to help fight for Ukraine as Russian forces threaten Kyiv.

“If you have combat experience in Europe and do not want to look at the indecision of politicians, you can come to our country and join us in defending Europe, where it is very necessary now,” Zelensky said in a video statement.

Zelensky also called for more financial and more military aid from governments in Europe, saying that Europeans should “demand from your governments that Ukraine receive more financial, more military aid.”

While the EU, US and UK have introduced sanctions on Russia, they have stopped short of cutting Russia off from the SWIFT international banking system.

He demanded that Europe go further on their sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

“Europe has enough strength to stop this aggression,” Zelensky said.

“Cancellation of visas for Russians? Disconnect from SWIFT? Complete isolation of Russia? Recall of ambassadors? Oil embargo? Closing the sky? Today, all this must be on the table,” he said.

Following the Russian capture of Chernobyl yesterday, there has been a rise in the levels of gamma radiation being detected beside the decommissioned nuclear plant.

Earlier today, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for negotiations to take place between Russia and Ukraine following a call with Putin.

In a readout of the call on Chinese-state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said that the situation in Ukraine had “undergone rapid changes” and that China “supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through negotiation”.

However, the readout did not describe the conflict as an “invasion” nor did it condemn the actions of Russia.

Xi said on the call with Putin it was important to “abandon the Cold War mentality, attach importance to and respect the reasonable security concerns of all countries, and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiations”.

Putin told Jinping on the call that both NATO and the US had ignored Russia’s safety concerns and outlined why the invasion was launched.

He also said that Russia was ready to hold “high-level talks” with Ukraine.

There has not yet been a Russian readout of the call released by the Kremlin.

Additional reporting by AFP and Press Association

