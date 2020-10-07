#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 7 October 2020
Mairead McGuinness expected to become Ireland's new EU Commissioner today

The Fine Gael MEP will replace Phil Hogan, who resigned in the wake of the Golfgate scandal.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 8:58 AM
Mairead McGuinness (file photo)
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

FINE GAEL MEP Mairead McGuinness is expected to be appointed as Ireland’s new EU Commissioner today.

The outgoing EU Vice-President will take over the financial services and financial stability portfolio.

McGuinness will replace Phil Hogan, who resigned from his role as EU Commissioner for Trade in August in the wake of the Golfgate scandal.

Speaking to EuroParlRadio this morning, Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan said the majority of the Green MEPs will vote in favour of McGuinness.

“I think it’s a good thing for Ireland. It’s good to have a woman who has huge experience in the European Parliament so she knows how the institutes operate here in Europe,” O’Sullivan said.

The Irish government proposed McGuinness and Andrew McDowell, former vice president of the European Investment Bank, as its two candidates to succeed Hogan.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen chose McGuinness for the role last month after interviewing both candidates.

Tax

McGuinness was questioned by her MEP colleagues at a hearing last week.

During the three-hour hearing, McGuinness was asked repeatedly about her stance on taxation. This is the most tense part of Ireland’s relationship with the EU; it’s ‘sweetheart’ low tax rate for multinational corporations.

Her response was that she would take her “national hat off at the door”, and will be acting on behalf of the European Commission if she is approved for the role.

McGuinness said she understands that tax is a “big issue” for EU citizens, and “should be fair and efficient”.

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus last week said McGuinness’ likely appointment as Commissioner for Financial Services will not curtail the activities of profit-driven banks, vulture funds and insurance companies.

“The status quo will be maintained, which is a bad blow to many Irish families and businesses who need the most help in these extraordinary times” MacManus said.

McGuinness has been an MEP since 2004 for the Midlands-North West constituency, and has been Parliament Vice-President since 2014.

