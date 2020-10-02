#Open journalism No news is bad news

Mairead McGuinnes to face grilling from EU committee at confirmation hearing

The reshuffle at the Commission comes after the resignation of trade commissioner Phil Hogan.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 2 Oct 2020, 6:10 AM
17 minutes ago 869 Views No Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
MAIREAD MCGUINEESS WILL face a grilling from an EU parliamentary committee ahead of her confirmation as Commissioner in charge of financial services, financial stability and the capital markets union.

The reshuffle at the Commission comes after the resignation of trade commissioner Phil Hogan following the golfgate controversy.

Ireland did not retain the trade portfolio, which will instead be taken by Valdis Dombrovskis, Latvia’s former Prime Minister and current Executive Vice President of the European Commission. He will also face questions today from members of a number of committees.

Whenever a member of the European Commission needs to be replaced or there is significant reassignment of portfolios, Parliament invites the candidates for the new jobs to hearings so that MEPs can evaluate them.

Before it starts, the candidate needs to answer some questions in writing. The hearing lasts three hours and is streamed live. After the hearing the responsible committee or committees prepare an evaluation letter.

The economic and monetary affairs committee will hold a hearing this morning with McGuinness to evaluate whether she is suitable for the post. After the evaluation is complete the parliament will vote next Wednesday.

McGuinness has been an MEP since 2004 for the Midlands-North West constituency, and has been Parliament Vice-President since 2014.

Michelle Hennessy
